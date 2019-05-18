2019 PGA Championship live stream, watch online: TV schedule, coverage for Round 3 on Saturday

Brooks Koepka is off to a historic start at the 2019 PGA Championship, posting the best 36-hole score in major championship history to sit seven shots clear of his challengers through two rounds at Bethpage Black. Adam Scott and Jordan Spieth are the closest contenders, and for Spieth, a comeback would be epic as it could result in him capturing the career grand slam that has eluded him for his last two tries at this event.

The good news is that CBS Sports and TNT have you covered all day on Saturday with live coverage from start to finish during Round 3 of the PGA Championship. Though the first golfers take the course before 8 a.m. ET, streaming coverage starts when some of the good pairings begin action around 11 a.m. with CBS taking over primary television coverage from 2-7 p.m.

Hit the links below to tune into the Featured Groups channels and follow your favorite golfers throughout the entire tournament.

All times Eastern

Round 3 -- Saturday, May 18

Round 3 start time: 7:50 a.m.

Live streams: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com

Featured Group 1: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com

McIlroy / Olesen ... Koepka / Spieth



Day / Tway ... Scott / Berger



TV coverage (early): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on TNT

TV simulcast live stream: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on PGA.com (authentication required)

TV coverage (late): 2-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and CBS All Access

How to get CBS All Access: Signing up is simple. Simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial. Just input the proper information, and you're off.

PGA Championship Clubhouse Report: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

PGA Championship Round 3 Encore: 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network