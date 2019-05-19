2019 PGA Championship live stream, watch online: TV schedule, coverage for Round 4 on Sunday
Watch the best golfers in the world tee off in Round 4 action at Bethpage Black
Brooks Koepka is on a historic pace at the 2019 PGA Championship, posting the best 36-hole score in major championship history to sit seven shots clear of his challengers through three rounds at Bethpage Black. He's so far in front through 54 holes that Sunday may simply be a coronation of a man who can now stand up as arguably the best -- or at least the hottest -- golfer in the world today.
Dustin Johnson is in a group that sits seven back of Koepka at T2, but it would take an awful lot for any of them to have an opportunity to surpass the defending champion. In fact, there's even more history on the line Sunday as Koepka is looking to become the first golfer to ever be a back-to-back champion in two separate majors ... simultaneously.
The good news is that CBS Sports and TNT have you covered all day on Sunday with live streams and televised golf throughout Round 4 of the PGA Championship. Though the first golfers take the course before 8 a.m. ET, streaming coverage starts when some of the good pairings begin action around 11 a.m. with CBS taking over primary television coverage from 2-7 p.m. You're not going to want to miss one second of action from one of the most pristine courses in these United States.
Hit the links below to tune into the Featured Groups channels and follow your favorite golfers throughout the entire tournament.
All times Eastern
Round 4 -- Sunday, May 19
Round 4 start time: 7:35 a.m.
Live streams: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
- Featured Group 1: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
- Featured Group 2: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
- Featured Holes 16-18: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
TV coverage (early): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on TNT
TV simulcast live stream: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on PGA.com (authentication required)
TV coverage (late): 2-7 p.m. on CBS
TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and CBS All Access
How to get CBS All Access: Signing up is simple. Simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial. Just input the proper information, and you're off.
PGA Championship Clubhouse Report: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
PGA Championship Round 3 Encore: 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
