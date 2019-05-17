2019 PGA Championship: Looking at Brooks Koepka's outstanding first round

Brooks Koepka was absolutely grooving in the first round of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black, as he shot a 7-under 63 on Thursday. It's the first time a player has shot a 63 in the same major twice, and Koepka was the standout in a group that also featured Tiger Woods.

Woods had his ups and downs in his first major since winning the Masters, shooting a 2-over 72. Bethpage Black was not friendly to field on Thursday, and we can expect lots of ups and downs over the course of the Championship.

On Friday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and Raja Bell are joined by Mark Immelman to talk about the opening round.

"[Koepka] birdies 10," Immelman said. "He birdies 12 ... And from there he kind of plays conservatively. Hits the ball on the green on the right spot. Makes a few long bombs. And it was almost clinical -- it was almost Tiger Woods in Tiger Woods' hay-day, you know Tiger never forced the issue too much. Brooks just played it as it came to him, and it was a masterclass. And as I say I think it was an outlier and I'd be surprised if we see another 63."

Koepka's insane round has him off to a roaring start as he seeks his fourth major in three years. Koepka will try to keep up that consistency throughout the weekend although, as Immelman notes, another 63 would be a truly insane number to put up.

