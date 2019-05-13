2019 PGA Championship odds, best picks: Tiger Woods projection from model that called four majors

Thursday's 2019 PGA Championship is loaded with storylines as the world's top golfers get ready to compete at this historic tournament for the 101st time. Amateur and professional bettors alike have been evaluating the entire 2019 PGA Championship field, which was finalized on Sunday when Sung Kang won the Byron Nelson by two strokes. The latest 2019 PGA Championship odds list Tiger Woods as the favorite at 8-1 as he tries to tie Jack Nicklaus for the most PGA Championship victories with five. Jordan Spieth (30-1) can become just the sixth golfer to complete a career Grand Slam with a win at Bethpage Black. Dustin Johnson (10-1) and Justin Rose (18-1), meanwhile, are among the top 2019 PGA Championship contenders looking for their first Wanamaker Trophy. Rickie Fowler (16-1) is hoping to shed his title as one of the best golfers without a major title. And for golfers like Brooks Koepka (10-1), Rory McIlroy (12-1) and Phil Mickelson (50-1), another PGA Championship win means an even more storied place in golf history. Before finalizing any PGA predictions of your own, you need to see the 2019 PGA Championship picks from the proven model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the last PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the 2019 PGA Championship field is set, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a four-time champion, reigning Masters winner, and the top Vegas favorite, doesn't even crack the top five.

Woods completed a remarkable comeback with a thrilling victory last month at the Masters. His win at Augusta marked his 15th major title, which now puts him three behind Jack Nicklaus' record of 18. It was his first major title in 11 years and he'll look to capture multiple majors in a single season for the first time since 2006 starting with the PGA Championship 2019.

However, Woods has not played in a PGA Tour event since capturing his fifth green jacket in April. That doesn't bode well for the 43-year-old golfer who underwent spinal fusion surgery two years ago, especially at an extremely challenging course like Bethpage Black. In two major tournaments held at Bethpage, only six players have finished under par. And with no competitive rounds under his belt over the last month, Woods could struggle like he did in 2012 at The Barclays, his last start at Bethpage. Woods shot 5-over in his final round of that tournament, finishing 1-over and 11 shots behind the winner, Nick Watney.

Plus, Woods has never won the Masters and PGA Championship in the same year. SportsLine's model isn't calling for back-to-back major victories and sees far better values in this loaded field than the 8-1 premium he's commanding, lower than the 14-1 he was fetching at the Masters.

Another surprise: Jon Rahm, an 18-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Holding an Official World Golf Ranking in the top 12, the 24-year old Spanish golfer already has eight top-10 performances during the 2018-19 PGA Tour season. That includes a victory at the Hero World Challenge, an unofficial PGA Tour event, and at the Zurich Classic, a team event held in New Orleans. Rahm has shown he can adapt to any situation, which will come in handy this week at Bethpage Black, one of the most challenging golf courses in the country.

Plus, Rahm had an extremely successful run at last year's PGA Championship, finishing in a tie for fourth after shooting four consecutive rounds of 68 or better. He's also coming off a strong performance at the Masters, driving to a ninth-place finish with a score of 10-under par. He's ended up inside the top 10 in three of his last five major starts, and his recent form suggests he will be in contention once again this week at Bethpage Black. He's a long shot you should be all over to climb the 2019 PGA Championship leaderboard starting on Thursday.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 PGA Championship odds of 18-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the 2019 PGA Championship, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2019 PGA Championship odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the 2019 PGA Championship projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.



Tiger Woods 8-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Brooks Koepka 10-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Jon Rahm 18-1

Justin Rose 18-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Bryson DeChambeau 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Jordan Spieth 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Patrick Reed 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Patrick Cantlay 40-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Adam Scott 50-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Webb Simpson 60-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Bubba Watson 60-1

Henrik Stenson 60-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Gary Woodland 60-1

Ian Poulter 60-1