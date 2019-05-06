2019 PGA Championship odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from advanced model that called four golf majors

The 2019 PGA Championship field received an additional entry when 28-year old Max Homa, who had previously lost his PGA Tour card twice, pulled off the shocker at the Wells Fargo Championship over the weekend to earn a spot in the 2019 PGA Championship, which tees off on Thursday, May 16 at Bethpage Black. Homa shot an impressive 15-under for the four-day golf tournament, outlasting a talented field that included household names like Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia, and Rickie Fowler. He'll be well down the 2019 PGA Championship odds board, however, as a loaded lineup that features Tiger Woods (17-2), Dustin Johnson (19-2), Rory McIlroy (19-2) and Justin Thomas (13-1) look to take down golf's second major of the year. The first 2019 PGA Championship tee times will start on early in the morning on May 16 and a winner will be crowned three days later. Before making any 2019 PGA Championship picks of your own, listen to the golf predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the last PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now with the 2019 PGA Championship field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a four-time champion, reigning Masters winner, and the top Vegas favorite, doesn't even crack the top five.

Woods is coming off one of the most historic victories in recent memory at the 2019 Masters. The 15-time major champion shot a 2-under par 70 to win his first green jacket since 2005 and his first major since the 2008 U.S. Open. His victory at Augusta National was the first time in his career that he came from behind to win a major.

However, Woods struggled in 2012 at The Barclays, his last start at Bethpage. He finished the tournament at 1-over par after shooting a final-round 76, a 38th-place finish. SportsLine's model isn't calling for back-to-back major victories and sees far better values in this loaded field than the 17-2 premium he's commanding, lower than the 14-1 he was fetching at the Masters.

Another surprise: Bryson DeChambeau, a 21-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 25-year old California native has recorded several impressive performances this season, including a win at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open as well as top-10 finishes at the QBE Shootout, Sentry Tournament of Championship and Sony Open in Hawaii.

Those performances showed that he stacks up well against the game's top players. He ranks third on tour in birdie average (4.68 per 18 holes) and is in the top 30 in driving accuracy percentage (67.5) and scoring average (70.30). DeChambeau has an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 8 and is 22nd in the FedEx Cup standings. He's also been lethal off the tee, as he is No. 3 on tour in total driving at 72 and has an average club head speed of 118.72 m.p.h., which puts him in the top 40. He has all the tools needed to climb the 2019 PGA Championship leaderboard in a hurry.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 PGA Championship odds of 18-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

2019 PGA Championship odds:



Tiger Woods 17-2

Dustin Johnson 19-2

Rory McIlroy 19-2

Justin Thomas 13-1

Brooks Koepka 15-1

Jon Rahm 18-1

Justin Rose 18-1

Bryson DeChambeau 21-1

Rickie Fowler 21-1

Francesco Molinari 24-1

Jason Day 24-1

Jordan Spieth 24-1

Xander Schauffele 29-1

Tommy Fleetwood 33-1

Henrik Stenson 34-1

Matt Kuchar 37-1

Patrick Reed 37-1

Cameron Champ 41-1

Paul Casey 41-1

Tony Finau 41-1

Hideki Matsuyama 43-1

Patrick Cantlay 43-1

Alex Noren 50-1

Bubba Watson 50-1

Gary Woodland 50-1

Sergio Garcia 50-1

Webb Simpson 50-1