2019 PGA Championship odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from dialed-in model that called four golf majors

The 101st edition of the PGA Championship gets underway on Thursday, May 16 as golf's top players descend on the Bethpage Black Course on Long Island. It's the second major on the PGA schedule and there are plenty of storylines unfolding as we inch closer. With a victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, Jordan Spieth would join elite company as just the sixth player ever to win golf's career Grand Slam. However, the latest 2019 PGA Championship odds have him well down the board at 30-1, but the three-time major champion has proven he has what it takes to compete at the highest level. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods, coming off a historic victory at the Masters, will be gunning for his second consecutive major victory and fifth Wanamaker Trophy. He's the favorite at 8-1 in the current PGA Championship 2019 odds, but a star-studded field that includes past champions like Brooks Koepka (10-1), Justin Thomas (16-1) and Jason Day (25-1) will all be in hot pursuit. With so many storylines set to unfold, you'll want to see the latest PGA predictions from the team at SportsLine before locking in any 2019 PGA Championship picks of your own.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the last PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now with the 2019 PGA Championship field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a four-time champion, reigning Masters winner, and the top Vegas favorite, doesn't even crack the top five.

Woods is coming off one of the most historic victories in recent memory at the 2019 Masters. The 15-time major champion shot a 2-under par 70 to win his first green jacket since 2005 and his first major since the 2008 U.S. Open. His victory at Augusta National was the first time in his career that he came from behind to win a major.

However, Woods struggled in 2012 at The Barclays, his last start at Bethpage. He finished the tournament at 1-over par after shooting a final-round 76, a 38th-place finish. SportsLine's model isn't calling for back-to-back major victories and sees far better values in this loaded field than the 17-2 premium he's commanding, lower than the 14-1 he was fetching at the Masters.

Another surprise: Jon Rahm, an 18-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Rahm hasn't missed a cut since August 2018 and has eight top-10 finishes during that span. He's fresh off a victory at the Zurich Classic and landed on top of the leaderboard earlier this season at the Hero World Challenge, an unofficial event that featured 18 of the world's elite golfers.

Plus, the 24-year-old has finished in the top 10 in three of his last five starts in major tournaments and enters the 2019 PGA Championship playing extremely well. He currently ranks in the top 20 on the PGA Tour in scoring average (69.911), birdie average (4.38) and holes per eagle (102.9). Rahm also has an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 11 and is knocking on the door of the top 10. Those stats show that he has what it takes to break through at Bethpage Black and climb the 2019 PGA Championship leaderboard in a hurry.

Also, the model says three other golfers with 2019 PGA Championship odds of 18-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the 2019 PGA Championship, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2019 PGA Championship odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the 2019 PGA Championship projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.



Tiger Woods 8-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Brooks Koepka 10-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Jon Rahm 18-1

Justin Rose 18-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Bryson DeChambeau 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Jordan Spieth 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Patrick Reed 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Patrick Cantlay 40-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Adam Scott 50-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Webb Simpson 60-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Bubba Watson 60-1

Henrik Stenson 60-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Gary Woodland 60-1

Ian Poulter 60-1