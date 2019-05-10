2019 PGA Championship odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from proven simulation that called four majors

Bethpage Black is one of the premier public courses in the country, and the Long Island venue will host its third major championship beginning on Thursday, May 16. The 2019 PGA Championship has been moved up from August to May this season, creating a condensed major season that started with the Masters in April and will end in mid-July with the Open Championship. Tiger Woods is back on the forefront of everyone's mind at the PGA Championship 2019 following his groundbreaking victory at the Masters. Woods is the 8-1 favorite in the latest 2019 PGA Championship odds, but he'll have to contend with another loaded field, including world No. 1 Dustin Johnson (10-1) and Rory McIlroy (12-1), who won the Players Championship and has finished in the top 10 in eight of his last nine tournaments. The 2019 PGA Championship field will be among the toughest of the entire season, which means a little advice could go a long way. So, before you enter your 2019 PGA Championship picks, you should see the predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the last PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now with the 2019 PGA Championship field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a four-time champion, reigning Masters winner, and the top Vegas favorite, doesn't even crack the top five.

Woods is coming off one of the most historic victories in recent memory at the 2019 Masters. The 15-time major champion shot a 2-under par 70 to win his first green jacket since 2005 and his first major since the 2008 U.S. Open. His victory at Augusta National was the first time in his career that he came from behind to win a major.

However, Woods struggled in 2012 at The Barclays, his last start at Bethpage. He finished the tournament at 1-over par after shooting a final-round 76, a 38th-place finish. SportsLine's model isn't calling for back-to-back major victories and sees far better values in this loaded field than the 8-1 premium he's commanding, lower than the 14-1 he was fetching at the Masters.

Another surprise: Xander Schauffele, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Schauffele has an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 9, and the 25-year-old already has an impressive track record in majors. He tied for second at the 2019 Masters at 12-under, one stroke behind Woods. At last year's Open Championship, he fired a six-under, two strokes off Francisco Molinari's field-leading score. Schauffele has also finished sixth and fifth in the last two U.S. Opens. He was in the top 40 at last year's PGA Championship.

Schauffele is already a four-time winner on the PGA Tour after two victories this season. His recent success has vaulted him up to second in the FedEx Cup standings. He's in the top 65 on the PGA Tour in all four major strokes gained categories and is 13th in total strokes gained (1.476). His knack for excelling in majors means he should be squarely on your radar as a player who can climb the 2019 PGA Championship leaderboard quickly at Bethpage Black.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 PGA Championship odds of 18-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the 2019 PGA Championship, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2019 PGA Championship odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the 2019 PGA Championship projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.



Tiger Woods 8-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Brooks Koepka 10-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Jon Rahm 18-1

Justin Rose 18-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Bryson DeChambeau 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Jordan Spieth 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Patrick Reed 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Patrick Cantlay 40-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Adam Scott 50-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Webb Simpson 60-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Bubba Watson 60-1

Henrik Stenson 60-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Gary Woodland 60-1

Ian Poulter 60-1