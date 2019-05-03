2019 PGA Championship odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from same model that called four golf majors

There's just one event remaining before the 2019 PGA Championship, the second major of the year, unfolds on May 16 at Bethpage Black in New York. Tee times aren't out yet, but we already know that reigning major champions Tiger Woods (Masters), Brooks Koepka (PGA Championship, U.S. Open) and Francesco Molinari (British Open) will be in the 2019 PGA Championship field. Woods is the 17-2 favorite in the latest 2019 PGA Championship odds, while Koepka (15-1), the defending champ, is also among the top favorites. Dustin Johnson (19-2), Rory McIlroy (19-2) and Justin Thomas (13-1) are among the other 2019 PGA Championship contenders in a star-studded field. Coming off a dramatic Masters, the expectations are sky-high for the PGA Championship 2019, and everyone from amateur to professional bettors will be tuned in. Before making any 2019 PGA Championship picks of your own, you should see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the last PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now with the 2019 PGA Championship field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a four-time champion, reigning Masters winner, and the top Vegas favorite, doesn't even crack the top five.

Woods is coming off one of the most historic victories in recent memory at the 2019 Masters. The 15-time major champion shot a 2-under par 70 to win his first green jacket since 2005 and his first major since the 2008 U.S. Open. His victory at Augusta National was the first time in his career that he came from behind to win a major.

However, Woods struggled in 2012 at The Barclays, his last start at Bethpage. He finished the tournament at 1-over par after shooting a final-round 76, a 38th-place finish. SportsLine's model isn't calling for back-to-back major victories and sees far better values in this loaded field than the 17-2 premium he's commanding, lower than the 14-1 he was fetching at the Masters.

Another surprise: Jon Rahm, an 18-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 24-year old Spanish golfer is currently No. 6 in the FedEx Cup Standings and has an Official World Golf Ranking of 11. He's already had an impressive PGA season with a win at the Hero World Challenge and Zurich Classic of New Orleans, in addition to seven other top-10 finishes. He also excelled in the lone major of the season, turning in a ninth-place performance at the Masters.

Rahm is still looking for his first career major victory, but he finished fourth at the PGA Championship last year and also had a top-five finish at the 2018 Masters. In fact, at 11-under, he was just five strokes off the lead last year at this tournament. Rahm ranks ninth on tour in scoring average (69.91), so he'll have a strong chance to climb the 2019 PGA Championship leaderboard in a hurry.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 PGA Championship odds of 18-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the 2019 PGA Championship, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2019 PGA Championship odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the 2019 PGA Championship projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.



Tiger Woods 17-2

Dustin Johnson 19-2

Rory McIlroy 19-2

Justin Thomas 13-1

Brooks Koepka 15-1

Jon Rahm 18-1

Justin Rose 18-1

Bryson DeChambeau 21-1

Rickie Fowler 21-1

Francesco Molinari 24-1

Jason Day 24-1

Jordan Spieth 24-1

Xander Schauffele 29-1

Tommy Fleetwood 33-1

Henrik Stenson 34-1

Matt Kuchar 37-1

Patrick Reed 37-1

Cameron Champ 41-1

Paul Casey 41-1

Tony Finau 41-1

Hideki Matsuyama 43-1

Patrick Cantlay 43-1

Alex Noren 50-1

Bubba Watson 50-1

Gary Woodland 50-1

Sergio Garcia 50-1

Webb Simpson 50-1