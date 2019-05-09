2019 PGA Championship odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from simulation that called four majors

Tiger Woods, coming off his first major championship since 2008, is grabbing most of the headlines in the days leading up to the 2019 PGA Championship. And while he's the favorite in the latest 2019 PGA Championship odds at 8-1, there will be plenty of other storylines to watch when the tournament starts on Thursday, May 16. Can Rickie Fowler (16-1) or Jon Rahm (18-1) claim their first major? Can Jordan Spieth (30-1), who showed signs of improvement at the Masters, get back in contention and win his first major since 2017? Can Phil Mickelson (50-1), Rory McIllroy (12-1) or Brooks Koepka (10-1) continue to climb the list of most golf majors won with another victory at the PGA Championship 2019? Before making the call on how those golfers, or any others, fare at Bethpage Black, you should see the 2019 PGA Championship picks and predictions from the model at SportsLine. They'll help you navigate an extremely competitive 2019 PGA Championship field next week.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the last PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now with the 2019 PGA Championship field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a four-time champion, reigning Masters winner, and the top Vegas favorite, doesn't even crack the top five.

Woods is coming off one of the most historic victories in recent memory at the 2019 Masters. The 15-time major champion shot a 2-under par 70 to win his first green jacket since 2005 and his first major since the 2008 U.S. Open. His victory at Augusta National was the first time in his career that he came from behind to win a major.

However, Woods struggled in 2012 at The Barclays, his last start at Bethpage. He finished the tournament at 1-over par after shooting a final-round 76, a 38th-place finish. SportsLine's model isn't calling for back-to-back major victories and sees far better values in this loaded field than the 17-2 premium he's commanding, lower than the 14-1 he was fetching at the Masters.

Another surprise: Jason Day, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 31-year old Australian won the PGA Championship four years ago, his only career major win. He's looking to join the small list of two-time winners this year and rolls into Bethpage Black with plenty of confidence after several strong performances.

He fired two rounds of 67 at the Masters on his way to a fifth place finish and also recorded top-10 showings at the Players Championship, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Farmers Insurance Open this season. He's shown several times that he can be in it until the end in loaded fields and has the look of a golfer who could climb the 2019 PGA Championship leaderboard in a hurry.

Day has an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 15 and is third in birdie average, racking up 159 of them in 34 total rounds. Day is also 14th in scoring average at 69.950 strokes.

Also, the model says three other golfers with 2019 PGA Championship odds of 18-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the 2019 PGA Championship, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2019 PGA Championship odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the 2019 PGA Championship projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.



