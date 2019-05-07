2019 PGA Championship odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from top-rated model that called four golf majors

After edging out Tiger Woods last year, Brooks Koepka will look to defend his title when the 2019 PGA Championship gets underway on Thursday, May 16 at the Bethpage Black Course. The PGA Championship 2019 will be the 101st playing of this tournament and the first since it moved from August to May to become golf's second major. This marks the first time the PGA Championship will take place in May since 1949, and this year's 2019 PGA Championship field features 156 players competing for the Wanamaker Trophy. Koepka will attempt to be the first repeat champion of this event since Tiger Woods in 2006 and 2007. According to the latest 2019 PGA Championship odds, Koepka (10-1) joins other major champions like Woods (8-1), world No. 1 Dustin Johnson (10-1), Rory McIlroy (12-1) and Justin Thomas (16-1) as the Vegas favorites. With a star-studded field playing at one of golf's most iconic venues, you'll want to see the latest PGA predictions from the team at SportsLine before locking in any 2019 PGA Championship picks of your own.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the last PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now with the 2019 PGA Championship field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a four-time champion, reigning Masters winner, and the top Vegas favorite, doesn't even crack the top five.

Woods is coming off one of the most historic victories in recent memory at the 2019 Masters. The 15-time major champion shot a 2-under par 70 to win his first green jacket since 2005 and his first major since the 2008 U.S. Open. His victory at Augusta National was the first time in his career that he came from behind to win a major.

However, Woods struggled in 2012 at The Barclays, his last start at Bethpage. He finished the tournament at 1-over par after shooting a final-round 76, a 38th-place finish. SportsLine's model isn't calling for back-to-back major victories and sees far better values in this loaded field than the 17-2 premium he's commanding, lower than the 14-1 he was fetching at the Masters.

Another surprise: Justin Rose, an 18-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Rose has an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 2 and a major title on his resume after capturing the 2013 U.S. Open by two strokes over Jason Day and Phil Mickelson. Rose also has 12 international victories and 10 PGA Tour wins to his credit, including at the Farmers Insurance Open back in January.

Aside from his win in the 2013 U.S. Open, Rose has finished in the top three at four other majors and was the runner-up three times. Rose's most recent second-place finish in a major came in last year's Open Championship, and his best finish in the PGA Championship was a tie for third back in 2012. But after a third-place finish at last week's Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Golf Course, Rose appears ready to make a strong charge at his second major title. With a 69.806 scoring average this season, good for ninth on tour, he has all the skills needed to be near the top of the 2019 PGA Championship starting in Round 1.

Also, the model says three other golfers with 2019 PGA Championship odds of 18-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the 2019 PGA Championship, and which long shots stun the golfing world?



Tiger Woods 8-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Brooks Koepka 10-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Jon Rahm 18-1

Justin Rose 18-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Bryson DeChambeau 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Jordan Spieth 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Patrick Reed 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Patrick Cantlay 40-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Adam Scott 50-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Webb Simpson 60-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Bubba Watson 60-1

Henrik Stenson 60-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Gary Woodland 60-1

Ian Poulter 60-1