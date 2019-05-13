2019 PGA Championship odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from top-rated simulation that called four majors

More than 150 golfers will compete at the Bethpage Black Course as the second major of the season gets underway on Thursday. The 2019 PGA Championship marks the 101st edition of this illustrious tournament and it's shaping up to be an action-packed week, with golf's biggest stars dueling it out for the coveted Wanamaker Trophy. The PGA Championship was formerly held in August, but is now just one month removed from the Masters. Tiger Woods, who earned his 15th career major victory at Augusta, is the betting favorite at 8-1 in the star-studded 2019 PGA Championship field. Woods will be making his first start since his remarkable victory at Augusta that saw him inch closer to Jack Nicklaus' all-time major record. Woods is a four-time PGA Championship winner and was also victorious at this course in the 2002 U.S. Open. Meanwhile, Dustin Johnson and defending champion Brooks Koepka are close behind at 10-1 in the latest 2019 PGA Championship odds. With so many household names expected to fight for position atop the 2019 PGA Championship leaderboard, a little advice can go a long way. So, listen to the 2019 PGA Championship picks and golf predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model before making your own.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the last PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the 2019 PGA Championship field is set, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a four-time champion, reigning Masters winner, and the top Vegas favorite, doesn't even crack the top five.

Woods completed a remarkable comeback with a thrilling victory last month at the Masters. His win at Augusta marked his 15th major title, which now puts him three behind Jack Nicklaus' record of 18. It was his first major title in 11 years and he'll look to capture multiple majors in a single season for the first time since 2006 starting with the PGA Championship 2019.

However, Woods has not played in a PGA Tour event since capturing his fifth green jacket in April. That doesn't bode well for the 43-year-old golfer who underwent spinal fusion surgery two years ago, especially at an extremely challenging course like Bethpage Black. In two major tournaments held at Bethpage, only six players have finished under par. And with no competitive rounds under his belt over the last month, Woods could struggle like he did in 2012 at The Barclays, his last start at Bethpage. Woods shot 5-over in his final round of that tournament, finishing 1-over and 11 shots behind the winner, Nick Watney.

Plus, Woods has never won the Masters and PGA Championship in the same year. SportsLine's model isn't calling for back-to-back major victories and sees far better values in this loaded field than the 8-1 premium he's commanding, lower than the 14-1 he was fetching at the Masters.

Another surprise: Xander Schauffele, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Schauffele enters the PGA Championship 2019 as one of the hottest golfers on tour. In fact, he's finished 15th or better in six of his last 10 starts, which includes victories at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and WGC-HSBC Champions, two tournaments with highly challenging fields just like the 2019 PGA Championship contenders he'll face in Farmingdale. Schauffele also finished as the runner-up to Woods at the Masters after shooting under par in his final three rounds at Augusta.

Schauffele is a prolific ball-striker who can easily maneuver his way around a golf course. He tees off at Bethpage Black ranked in the top 15 on the PGA Tour in scoring average (70.031 strokes) and has racked up 188 birdies in 42 total rounds this season. He's averaging 4.48 birdies per round, which means he has what it takes to finish on top of the 2019 PGA Championship leaderboard. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 PGA Championship odds of 18-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the 2019 PGA Championship, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2019 PGA Championship odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the 2019 PGA Championship projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.



Tiger Woods 8-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Brooks Koepka 10-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Jon Rahm 18-1

Justin Rose 18-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Bryson DeChambeau 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Jordan Spieth 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Patrick Reed 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Patrick Cantlay 40-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Adam Scott 50-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Webb Simpson 60-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Bubba Watson 60-1

Henrik Stenson 60-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Gary Woodland 60-1

Ian Poulter 60-1