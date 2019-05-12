2019 PGA Championship odds: Surprising picks, predictions from model that nailed Tiger Woods' deep run

The anticipation is building as we inch closer to golf's second major of the season. The 2019 PGA Championship tees off from Bethpage Black Course on Long Island on Thursday, and golf fans everywhere are beginning to research which players have the best chance at lifting the Wanamaker Trophy. Vegas lists Masters champion Tiger Woods as the favorite at 8-1, with World No. 1 Dustin Johnson and defending champion Brooks Koepka close behind at 10-1 in the latest 2019 PGA Championship odds. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy, a two-time winner of this event, is among the 2019 PGA Championship contenders going off at 12-1. The 2019 PGA Championship weather forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 60s as Thursday approaches. Before locking in any 2019 PGA Championship picks of your own, listen to the golf predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four majors entering the weekend and was all over Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship as a 25-1 long shot. The model projected him as a top contender even though he hadn't cracked the top 10 at this major in almost a decade. Whereas oddsmakers faded Woods, SportsLine was all-in.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the 2019 PGA Championship field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 30.

Spieth would join elite company as just the sixth player to win golf's career Grand Slam with a victory at Bethpage Black. However, he's been playing poorly by his standards recently, and the model expects that trend to continue at the PGA Championship 2019.

The 25-year-old went winless last year and hasn't turned the corner thus far in 2019. Spieth has failed to finish in the top 20 in any PGA Tour event this season. He's missed the cut three times and, as a result, his Official World Golf Ranking has slid to No. 39. He's also just No. 153 in the FedEx Cup standings.

Another surprise: Jason Day, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the PGA Championship 2019 title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Day won his lone major title at the PGA Championship in 2015. Since then, he's earned two additional top-10 finishes at this major and will look to make a charge at his second Wanamaker Trophy. Day is third on tour in birdie average (4.68), which means he can climb the 2019 PGA Championship leaderboard in a hurry.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 PGA Championship odds of 18-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the 2019 PGA Championship, and which long shots stun the golfing world? The odds below show the full 2019 PGA Championship projected leaderboard.

Tiger Woods 8-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Brooks Koepka 10-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Jon Rahm 18-1

Justin Rose 18-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Bryson DeChambeau 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Jordan Spieth 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Patrick Reed 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Patrick Cantlay 40-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Adam Scott 50-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Webb Simpson 60-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Bubba Watson 60-1

Henrik Stenson 60-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Gary Woodland 60-1

Ian Poulter 60-1