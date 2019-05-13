2019 PGA Championship odds: Surprising picks, predictions from proven model that nailed Tiger Woods' deep run

The 2019 PGA Championship is just around the corner. It all starts Thursday at Bethpage Black, which will host its first PGA Championship and third major after the U.S. Open was held there in 2002 and 2009. It's a remarkably challenging public venue with an iconic warning sign above the first tee box making it known that only highly-skilled golfers should test it. The world's best will do exactly that beginning on Thursday, with 2019 PGA Championship tee times starting bright and early at 6:45 a.m. ET. After winning the Masters, Tiger Woods is the 8-1 favorite, but defending champion Brooks Koepka and world No. 1 Dustin Johnson are right behind him at 10-1 in the latest 2019 PGA Championship odds. Past champions like Rory McIlroy (12-1), Justin Thomas (16-1) and Phil Mickelson (50-1) could be threats as well, while Jordan Spieth (30-1) looks to complete his career grand slam amid a highly talented 2019 PGA Championship field. Before entering any 2019 PGA Championship picks and predictions for the second major of the year, you should consult the projected leaderboard from the model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four majors entering the weekend and was all over Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship as a 25-1 long shot. The model projected him as a top contender even though he hadn't cracked the top 10 at this major in almost a decade. Whereas oddsmakers faded Woods, SportsLine was all-in.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the 2019 PGA Championship field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, one PGA Championship title away from a career grand slam, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 30 at Bethpage Black.

Spieth won the Masters and U.S. Open four years ago. The same year, he was the runner-up to Jason Day in the PGA Championship at the Straits Course in Wisconsin. He was named PGA's Rookie of the Year, Player of the Year, and FedEx Cup champion and was riding on top of the golf world.

Recently, however, it's been a struggle for Spieth. He has an Official World Golf Ranking that barely cracks the top 40 and has yet to record a top-20 finish in any PGA Tour event this season. In fact, the last time he made the top 10 in a PGA event was last July at the Open Championship, and that was a ninth-place finish. He hasn't won a PGA tournament since 2017 and was cut at the Players Championship, Sony Open, and Mayakoba Golf Classic already this season. Don't be fooled by Spieth's name recognition. He's a golfer to avoid this week at the PGA Championship 2019.

Another surprise: Jason Day, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the PGA Championship 2019 title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Day won his lone major title at the PGA Championship in 2015. Since then, he's earned two additional top-10 finishes at this major and will look to make a charge at his second Wanamaker Trophy. Day is third on tour in birdie average (4.68), which means he can climb the 2019 PGA Championship leaderboard in a hurry.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 PGA Championship odds of 18-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the 2019 PGA Championship, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full 2019 PGA Championship projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.

Tiger Woods 8-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Brooks Koepka 10-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Jon Rahm 18-1

Justin Rose 18-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Bryson DeChambeau 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Jordan Spieth 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Patrick Reed 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Patrick Cantlay 40-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Adam Scott 50-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Webb Simpson 60-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Bubba Watson 60-1

Henrik Stenson 60-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Gary Woodland 60-1

Ian Poulter 60-1