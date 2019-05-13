2019 PGA Championship odds: Surprising picks, predictions from same model that nailed Tiger Woods' deep run

With Tiger Woods back in form and hoping to win his 16th career major and fifth Wanamaker Trophy this week at Bethpage Black, the 2019 PGA Championship is shaping up to be another thrilling tournament. Woods enters the PGA Championship 2019 fresh off a remarkable victory at the Masters and action from bettors on golf's most recognizable superstar has driven him down to 8-1 in the latest 2019 PGA Championship odds after opening at 17-2. Woods is the odds-on favorite to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy, but defending champion Brooks Koepka (10-1) will be eager to knock him off his throne after finishing in second place at the Masters. Koepka has proven he has what it takes to beat Woods in a pressure-packed situation. In fact, Koepka fired a 4-under 66 in the final round of last year's PGA Championship to fend off Woods' late charge and win the title. With 156 golfers vying to make history, you'll want to see the projected 2019 PGA Championship leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine. It'll help you make the most educated 2019 PGA Championship picks possible.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four majors entering the weekend and was all over Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship as a 25-1 long shot. The model projected him as a top contender even though he hadn't cracked the top 10 at this major in almost a decade. Whereas oddsmakers faded Woods, SportsLine was all-in.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the 2019 PGA Championship field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Phil Mickelson, a five-time major champion, stumbles big-time at Bethpage Black and doesn't even crack the top 25.

Mickelson thrives in the high-stakes situations that major tournaments present to players. He's won five majors, including the 2005 PGA Championship at Baltusrol. He fired a 4-under in that tournament, beating Thomas Bjorn and Steve Elkington, who were one stroke back.

Mickelson got off to a blistering start in 2019, winning the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and finishing second at the Desert Classic. However, he's struggled mightily since finishing on top of the leaderboard at Pebble Beach. In fact, he's missed the cut in three of his last five PGA Tour starts and has failed to finish in the top 30 in six of his last seven tournaments. Plus, he's earned just one top-10 finish at this event in his last 10 tries. Despite his name recognition, Mickelson is a golfer you want to completely avoid at the 2019 PGA Championship.

Another surprise: Jason Day, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the PGA Championship 2019 title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Day won his lone major title at the PGA Championship in 2015. Since then, he's earned two additional top-10 finishes at this major and will look to make a charge at his second Wanamaker Trophy. Day is third on tour in birdie average (4.68), which means he can climb the 2019 PGA Championship leaderboard in a hurry.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 PGA Championship odds of 18-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the 2019 PGA Championship, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full 2019 PGA Championship projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.

Tiger Woods 8-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Brooks Koepka 10-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Jon Rahm 18-1

Justin Rose 18-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Bryson DeChambeau 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Jordan Spieth 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Patrick Reed 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Patrick Cantlay 40-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Adam Scott 50-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Webb Simpson 60-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Bubba Watson 60-1

Henrik Stenson 60-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Gary Woodland 60-1

Ian Poulter 60-1