2019 PGA Championship odds: Surprising Sunday picks, predictions from model that called four majors

Three rounds of the 2019 PGA Championship are done, and it's Brooks Koepka who enters Sunday's final round with a comfortable seven-shot lead over the rest of the field. The defending champion shot even par on Saturday, but a record-setting first two days at Bethpage Black have him sitting at 12-under par for the tournament. Four others, including Dustin Johnson, enter the final round at 5-under par, while Hideki Matsuyama (-4) and Jordan Spieth (-3) are some of the other big names inside the top 10 on the 2019 PGA Championship leaderboard. Koepka is the 1-16 favorite in the 2019 PGA Championship odds for Sunday, but if he were to collapse, there are some big returns to be had on players such as Johnson (20-1), Luke List (80-1) or Harold Varner III (100-1).

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the last eight majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's groundbreaking win last year at the Masters. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now, it has simulated the final round of the 2019 PGA Championship and there are some huge surprises. One major surprise the model is calling for: Spieth, a three-time major champion and one of the top Vegas favorites entering the weekend, doesn't even crack the top 10 despite entering Sunday tied for eighth.

Spieth, who only needs a PGA Championship title to complete his career grand slam of majors, entered play on Saturday tied for second and playing in the final group with Koepka. He likely played himself out of contention on Saturday, however, firing a 2-over par and settling for a disappointing 72 after shooting 66 on Friday. Spieth has performed some Sunday magic in majors in the past, but the model doesn't see him as a serious threat, and actually has him falling down the leaderboard, so he's not even worth a look at 200-1.

Another surprise: Hideki Matsuyama, a huge 125-1 long shot, makes a run to the top three. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Matsuyama shot 68 on Friday and Saturday to move into a tie for sixth at 4-under par heading into the final round. He has a ton of ground to cover, but he's in the top 20 on the PGA Tour this season in scoring average (70.08) and in driving distance (306.1 yards), so he'll have a chance to post a low score on Sunday and be in the mix should Koepka falter. He's a long shot to keep on your radar for Sunday's action.

Also, the model says two other golfers with astronomical odds of 125-1 or longer finish inside the top five. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

