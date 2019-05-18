2019 PGA Championship odds: Surprising weekend picks, predictions from proven model after Tiger Woods cut

The first two rounds of the 2019 PGA Championship are officially in the books. Defending champion Brooks Koepka sits seven shots ahead of Adam Scott and Jordan Spieth entering Saturday's third round. Koepka birdied three of his final four holes on Friday to shoot a five-under 65, resulting in a new 36-hole major record. The three-time major champion has been attacking the pins at Bethpage Black and enters Saturday's third-round at an eye-popping 12-under par. The latest 2019 PGA Championship odds entering the weekend list Koepka as the Vegas favorite at 1-4. However, a 2019 PGA Championship leaderboard that's peppered with former major champions like Scott, Spieth and Dustin Johnson could make for a dramatic finish if Koepka gets too comfortable with his lead. With so many experienced champions lurking on the leaderboard, you'll want to check out the predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine before locking in your 2019 PGA Championship picks.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the last eight majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's groundbreaking win last year at the Masters. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now, it has simulated the final two rounds of the 2019 PGA Championship and there are some huge surprises. One major surprise the model is calling for: Spieth, a three-time major champion and one of the top Vegas favorites entering the weekend, doesn't even crack the top five.

Spieth, who's looking to become just the sixth golfer to complete a career Grand Slam with a PGA Championship 2019 victory, recorded a 4-under 66 on Friday and will look to carry over that momentum into Saturday's third round. The 11-time PGA Tour winner was able to drain putts and climb the leaderboard after carding six birdies and two bogeys in his second round.

Despite his impressive second-round performance, Spieth has struggled mightily on the green this season, especially in the third round of tournaments. In fact, Spieth averages 29.44 putts per round in Round 3, which ranks just 163rd on the PGA Tour. He's not a strong pick to win his first Wanamaker Trophy and there are far better values in this loaded 2019 PGA Championship field.

Another surprise: Justin Rose, a 40-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Rose shot even par on Thursday, but he came out strong on Friday, shooting a three-under 67, which included a total of five birdies. Rose's ball-striking is of extremely high quality, which makes him a dangerous dark horse heading into the weekend at Bethpage Black. In fact, the No. 2 player in the world entered the 2019 PGA Championship ranked in the top 10 on tour in scoring average (69.806) and birdie average (4.62), which means he can climb the 2019 PGA Championship leaderboard in a hurry come Sunday.

Also, the model says three other golfers with astronomical odds of 100-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 PGA Championship? And which long shots stun the golfing world?

