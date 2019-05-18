2019 PGA Championship prize money, purse: Payouts, winnings for each golfer from $11 million pool

The winner on Sunday at Bethpage Black will receive nearly $2 million in winnings

Brooks Koepka holds a commanding lead at the 101st PGA Championship, and if he's able to hold off a pack that includes Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and others, he's going to be the recipient of nearly $2 million in winnings. The total purse for this year's PGA Championship at Bethpage Black is $11 million with the winner set to receive $1.98 million. Both numbers are the same from last year's PGA Championship, also won by Koepka. 

While Koepka may well be on his way to a second-straight PGA Championship and fourth major win, the rest of the field will be competing for the highest possible placement on the leaderboard, resulting in the highest possible payout. Just a few strokes across the tournament could be the difference of hundreds of thousands of dollars, not to mention the exemptions and future tournament invitations that come with a notable finish on the leaderboard.

Let's take a look at how the prize money breaks down for the 101st PGA Championship. Golfers that tie for a place will split an average of the combined winnings of their respective spots on the leaderboard.

  1. $1,980,000
  2. $1,188,000
  3. $748,000
  4. $528,000
  5. $450,500
  6. $380,000
  7. $343,650
  8. $319,600
  9. $295,600
  10. $272,380
  11. $251,590
  12. $242,400
  13. $214,800
  14. $199,050
  15. $184,280
  16. $170,700
  17. $161,000
  18. $152,000
  19. $143,000
  20. $134,000
  21. $125,000
  22. $116,000
  23. $107,000
  24. $100,000
  25. $93,000
  26. $87,000
  27. $82,000
  28. $77,000
  29. $74,000
  30. $71,000
  31. $68,000
  32. $65,000
  33. $62,000
  34. $59,000
  35. $56,000
  36. $53,000
  37. $50,000
  38. $48,000
  39. $46,000
  40. $44,000
  41. $42,000
  42. $40,000
  43. $38,000
  44. $36,000
  45. $34,000
  46. $32,000
  47. $30,250
  48. $28,500
  49. $27,500
  50. $26,500
  51. $25,500
  52. $25,000
  53. $24,500
  54. $24,000
  55. $23,500
  56. $23,000
  57. $22,500
  58. $22,200
  59. $21,900
  60. $21,600
  61. $21,400
  62. $21,200
  63. $21,000
  64. $20,800
  65. $20,600
  66. $20,400
  67. $20,200
  68. $20,000
  69. $19,800
  70. $19,600
