2019 PGA Championship prize money, purse: Payouts, winnings for each golfer from $11 million pool

Brooks Koepka holds a commanding lead at the 101st PGA Championship, and if he's able to hold off a pack that includes Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and others, he's going to be the recipient of nearly $2 million in winnings. The total purse for this year's PGA Championship at Bethpage Black is $11 million with the winner set to receive $1.98 million. Both numbers are the same from last year's PGA Championship, also won by Koepka.

While Koepka may well be on his way to a second-straight PGA Championship and fourth major win, the rest of the field will be competing for the highest possible placement on the leaderboard, resulting in the highest possible payout. Just a few strokes across the tournament could be the difference of hundreds of thousands of dollars, not to mention the exemptions and future tournament invitations that come with a notable finish on the leaderboard.

Let's take a look at how the prize money breaks down for the 101st PGA Championship. Golfers that tie for a place will split an average of the combined winnings of their respective spots on the leaderboard.