2019 PGA Championship prize money, purse: Payouts, winnings for each golfer from $11 million pool
The winner on Sunday at Bethpage Black will receive nearly $2 million in winnings
Brooks Koepka holds a commanding lead at the 101st PGA Championship, and if he's able to hold off a pack that includes Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and others, he's going to be the recipient of nearly $2 million in winnings. The total purse for this year's PGA Championship at Bethpage Black is $11 million with the winner set to receive $1.98 million. Both numbers are the same from last year's PGA Championship, also won by Koepka.
While Koepka may well be on his way to a second-straight PGA Championship and fourth major win, the rest of the field will be competing for the highest possible placement on the leaderboard, resulting in the highest possible payout. Just a few strokes across the tournament could be the difference of hundreds of thousands of dollars, not to mention the exemptions and future tournament invitations that come with a notable finish on the leaderboard.
Let's take a look at how the prize money breaks down for the 101st PGA Championship. Golfers that tie for a place will split an average of the combined winnings of their respective spots on the leaderboard.
- $1,980,000
- $1,188,000
- $748,000
- $528,000
- $450,500
- $380,000
- $343,650
- $319,600
- $295,600
- $272,380
- $251,590
- $242,400
- $214,800
- $199,050
- $184,280
- $170,700
- $161,000
- $152,000
- $143,000
- $134,000
- $125,000
- $116,000
- $107,000
- $100,000
- $93,000
- $87,000
- $82,000
- $77,000
- $74,000
- $71,000
- $68,000
- $65,000
- $62,000
- $59,000
- $56,000
- $53,000
- $50,000
- $48,000
- $46,000
- $44,000
- $42,000
- $40,000
- $38,000
- $36,000
- $34,000
- $32,000
- $30,250
- $28,500
- $27,500
- $26,500
- $25,500
- $25,000
- $24,500
- $24,000
- $23,500
- $23,000
- $22,500
- $22,200
- $21,900
- $21,600
- $21,400
- $21,200
- $21,000
- $20,800
- $20,600
- $20,400
- $20,200
- $20,000
- $19,800
- $19,600
