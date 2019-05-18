2019 PGA Championship tee times, pairings: Complete field set for Round 3 on Saturday
Tiger Woods is not playing the weekend, but we still have some great pairings in Saturday's third round
FARMINGDALE, NY -- Round 3 at the 2019 PGA Championship is all about Brooks Koepka. What will the man with the seven-stroke lead do when he tees off alongside another three-time major winner at 2:50 p.m. ET? And can anyone playing in front of him put pressure on the defending champion of this event?
If Thursday and Friday are any indication, the answer to that final question is "no," and Koepka is probably going to run away from the field and hide. He's already gained 17 strokes on a field that has struggled to, on average, shoot even par this week, which means he is oh so close to touching major championship trophy No. 4.
Jordan Spieth (that aforementioned three-time major winner) and Koepka aren't the only interesting pairing, even if they're the primary one come the afternoon. Rory McIlroy and Jason Day will play together for the third straight round, and we Hideki Matsuyama and Rickie Fowler 90 minutes before the main event. Here's a look at all of Saturday's tee times.
2019 PGA Championship tee times, pairings for Saturday
All times Eastern
7:50 a.m. -- Joost Luiten, Lucas Herbert
8:00 a.m. -- Justin Harding, J.T. Poston
8:10 a.m. -- David Lipsky, Shane Lowry
8:20 a.m. -- Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Andrew Putnam
8:30 a.m. -- J.J. Spaun, Thomas Pieters
8:40 a.m. -- Corey Conners, Rob Labritz
8:50 a.m. -- Rich Beem, Rafa Cabrera Bello
9 a.m. -- Adam Long, Ryan Vermeer
9:10 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Abraham Ancer
9:20 a.m. -- Jason Day, Kevin Tway
9:30 a.m. -- Thorbjorn Olesen, Rory McIlroy
9:40 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau
9:50 a.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Cameron Champ
10 a.m. -- Haotong Li, Alex Noren
10:10 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Graeme McDowell
10:20 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Henrik Stenson
10:30 a.m. -- Kurt Kitayama, Sam Burns
10:50 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Billy Horschel
11 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Marty Jertson
11:10 a.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Max Homa
11:20 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Beau Hossler
11:30 a.m. -- Pat Perez, Danny Willett
11:40 a.m. -- Lucas Glover, Paul Casey
11:50 a.m. -- Lucas Bjerregaard, Ross Fisher
Noon -- Tyrrell Hatton, Francesco Molinari
12:10 p.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Jimmy Walker
12:20 p.m. -- Zach Johnson, Phil Mickelson
12:30 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Keegan Bradley
12:40 p.m. -- Charles Howell III, Matt Fitzpatrick
12:50 p.m. -- Chez Reavie, Xander Schauffele
1 p.m. -- Scott Piercy, Mike Lorenzo-Vera
1:10 p.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Bronson Burgoon
1:20 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama
1:40 p.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Louis Oosthuizen
1:50 p.m. -- Harold Varner III, Erik Van Rooyen
2:00 p.m. -- Sung Kang, Jazz Janewattananond
2:10 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Danny Lee
2:20 p.m. -- Matt Wallace, Luke List
2:30 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Kelly Kraft
2:40 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Daniel Berger
2:50 p.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth
