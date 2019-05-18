2019 PGA Championship tee times, pairings: Complete field set for Round 3 on Saturday

FARMINGDALE, NY -- Round 3 at the 2019 PGA Championship is all about Brooks Koepka. What will the man with the seven-stroke lead do when he tees off alongside another three-time major winner at 2:50 p.m. ET? And can anyone playing in front of him put pressure on the defending champion of this event?

If Thursday and Friday are any indication, the answer to that final question is "no," and Koepka is probably going to run away from the field and hide. He's already gained 17 strokes on a field that has struggled to, on average, shoot even par this week, which means he is oh so close to touching major championship trophy No. 4.

Jordan Spieth (that aforementioned three-time major winner) and Koepka aren't the only interesting pairing, even if they're the primary one come the afternoon. Rory McIlroy and Jason Day will play together for the third straight round, and we Hideki Matsuyama and Rickie Fowler 90 minutes before the main event. Here's a look at all of Saturday's tee times.

2019 PGA Championship tee times, pairings for Saturday

All times Eastern

7:50 a.m. -- Joost Luiten, Lucas Herbert

8:00 a.m. -- Justin Harding, J.T. Poston

8:10 a.m. -- David Lipsky, Shane Lowry

8:20 a.m. -- Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Andrew Putnam

8:30 a.m. -- J.J. Spaun, Thomas Pieters

8:40 a.m. -- Corey Conners, Rob Labritz

8:50 a.m. -- Rich Beem, Rafa Cabrera Bello

9 a.m. -- Adam Long, Ryan Vermeer

9:10 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Abraham Ancer

9:20 a.m. -- Jason Day, Kevin Tway

9:30 a.m. -- Thorbjorn Olesen, Rory McIlroy

9:40 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau

9:50 a.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Cameron Champ

10 a.m. -- Haotong Li, Alex Noren

10:10 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Graeme McDowell

10:20 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Henrik Stenson

10:30 a.m. -- Kurt Kitayama, Sam Burns

10:50 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Billy Horschel

11 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Marty Jertson

11:10 a.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Max Homa

11:20 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Beau Hossler

11:30 a.m. -- Pat Perez, Danny Willett

11:40 a.m. -- Lucas Glover, Paul Casey

11:50 a.m. -- Lucas Bjerregaard, Ross Fisher

Noon -- Tyrrell Hatton, Francesco Molinari

12:10 p.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Jimmy Walker

12:20 p.m. -- Zach Johnson, Phil Mickelson

12:30 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Keegan Bradley

12:40 p.m. -- Charles Howell III, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:50 p.m. -- Chez Reavie, Xander Schauffele

1 p.m. -- Scott Piercy, Mike Lorenzo-Vera

1:10 p.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Bronson Burgoon

1:20 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama

1:40 p.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Louis Oosthuizen

1:50 p.m. -- Harold Varner III, Erik Van Rooyen

2:00 p.m. -- Sung Kang, Jazz Janewattananond

2:10 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Danny Lee

2:20 p.m. -- Matt Wallace, Luke List

2:30 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Kelly Kraft

2:40 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Daniel Berger

2:50 p.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth