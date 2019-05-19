2019 PGA Championship tee times, pairings: Complete field set for Round 4 on Sunday
Tiger Woods is not playing the weekend, but we still have some great pairings in Sunday's final round
The final round of the 2019 PGA Championship is set to tee off from Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York on Sunday morning. With leader Brooks Koepka seemingly set to claim his second straight title on Sunday evening, much of the focus will be on how many other stars will fare in the second major of 2019.
Rising talent Harold Varner III played his way into the final pairing on Saturday afternoon with a 3-under 67 to join Koepka, though he still sits seven back of his lead. The other pairing of note for Sunday afternoon will be Rory McIlroy and Tony Finau, who both sit at 1 under for the tournament.
Here's a look at all of Sunday's tee times, and here's how you can watch all of the action in Round 4 live both on television and streaming online.
2019 PGA Championship tee times, pairings for Sunday
All times Eastern
7:35 a.m. -- David Lipsky, Rich Beem
7:45 a.m. -- Max Homa, Joos Luiten
7:55 a.m. -- Corey Conners, Marty Jertson
8:05 a.m. -- Kevin Tway, Kurt Kitayama
8:15 a.m. -- Ross Fisher, Andrew Putnam
8:25 a.m. -- Rafa Cabrera Bello, Beau Hossler
8:35 a.m. -- Pat Perez, Rob Labritz
8:45 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Henrik Stenson
8:55 a.m. -- Justin Harding, Cameron Smith
9:05 a.m. -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Lucas Herbert
9:15 a.m. -- Paul Casey, Phil Mickelson
9:25 a.m. -- Cameron Champ, Alex Noren
9:35 a.m. -- Graeme McDowell, Ryan Vermeer
9:45 a.m. -- J.T. Poston, Thomas Pieters
9:55 a.m. -- Kelly Kraft, Daniel Berger
10:05 a.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Mike Lorenzo-Vera
10:15 a.m. -- Thorbjorn Olesen, Jason Kokrak
10:35 a.m. -- Bronson Burgoon, J.J. Spaun
10:45 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Keegan Bradley
10:55 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Zach Johnson
11:05 a.m. -- Billy Horschel, Webb Simpson
11:15 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Joel Dahmen
11:25 a.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Charles Howell III
11:35 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Tyrell Hatton
11:45 a.m. -- Haotong Li, Adam Hadwin
11:55 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau
12:05 p.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Jason Day
12:15 p.m. -- Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Adam Long
12:25 p.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Shane Lowry
12:35 p.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Scott Piercy
12:45 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Sam Burns
12:55 p.m. -- Chez Reavie, Tommy Fleetwood
1:05 p.m. -- Lucas Glover, Lucas Bjerregaard
1:25 p.m. -- Danny Lee, Danny Willett
1:35 p.m. -- Sung Kang, Rickie Fowler
1:45 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Erik van Rooyen
1:55 p.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott
2:05 p.m. -- Matt Wallace, Xander Schauffele
2:15 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama
2:25 p.m. -- Jazz Janewattananond, Luke List
2:35 p.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Harold Varner III
-
Coronation next for Koepka at Bethpage
The second major of 2019 has been decided, and its winner will be the same one as 2018
-
PGA Championship odds, Sunday picks
SportsLine simulated the final round of the 2019 PGA Championship 10,000 times and came up...
-
PGA Championship leaderboard, Round 3
Brooks Koepka remains firmly in the lead at the 101st PGA Championship
-
2019 PGA Championship TV, live stream
How to watch every single moment of the 101th PGA Championship on TV or streaming live onl...
-
How to watch PGA live on Saturday
Watch the best golfers in the world tee off in Round 3 action at Bethpage Black
-
2019 PGA Championship purse, payouts
The winner on Sunday at Bethpage Black will receive nearly $2 million in winnings