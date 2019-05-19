2019 PGA Championship tee times, pairings: Complete field set for Round 4 on Sunday

The final round of the 2019 PGA Championship is set to tee off from Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York on Sunday morning. With leader Brooks Koepka seemingly set to claim his second straight title on Sunday evening, much of the focus will be on how many other stars will fare in the second major of 2019.

Rising talent Harold Varner III played his way into the final pairing on Saturday afternoon with a 3-under 67 to join Koepka, though he still sits seven back of his lead. The other pairing of note for Sunday afternoon will be Rory McIlroy and Tony Finau, who both sit at 1 under for the tournament.

Here's a look at all of Sunday's tee times, and here's how you can watch all of the action in Round 4 live both on television and streaming online.

2019 PGA Championship tee times, pairings for Sunday

All times Eastern

7:35 a.m. -- David Lipsky, Rich Beem

7:45 a.m. -- Max Homa, Joos Luiten

7:55 a.m. -- Corey Conners, Marty Jertson

8:05 a.m. -- Kevin Tway, Kurt Kitayama

8:15 a.m. -- Ross Fisher, Andrew Putnam

8:25 a.m. -- Rafa Cabrera Bello, Beau Hossler

8:35 a.m. -- Pat Perez, Rob Labritz

8:45 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Henrik Stenson

8:55 a.m. -- Justin Harding, Cameron Smith

9:05 a.m. -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Lucas Herbert

9:15 a.m. -- Paul Casey, Phil Mickelson

9:25 a.m. -- Cameron Champ, Alex Noren

9:35 a.m. -- Graeme McDowell, Ryan Vermeer

9:45 a.m. -- J.T. Poston, Thomas Pieters

9:55 a.m. -- Kelly Kraft, Daniel Berger

10:05 a.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Mike Lorenzo-Vera

10:15 a.m. -- Thorbjorn Olesen, Jason Kokrak

10:35 a.m. -- Bronson Burgoon, J.J. Spaun

10:45 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Keegan Bradley

10:55 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Zach Johnson

11:05 a.m. -- Billy Horschel, Webb Simpson

11:15 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Joel Dahmen

11:25 a.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Charles Howell III

11:35 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Tyrell Hatton

11:45 a.m. -- Haotong Li, Adam Hadwin

11:55 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau

12:05 p.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Jason Day

12:15 p.m. -- Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Adam Long

12:25 p.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Shane Lowry

12:35 p.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Scott Piercy

12:45 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Sam Burns

12:55 p.m. -- Chez Reavie, Tommy Fleetwood

1:05 p.m. -- Lucas Glover, Lucas Bjerregaard

1:25 p.m. -- Danny Lee, Danny Willett

1:35 p.m. -- Sung Kang, Rickie Fowler

1:45 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Erik van Rooyen

1:55 p.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott

2:05 p.m. -- Matt Wallace, Xander Schauffele

2:15 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama

2:25 p.m. -- Jazz Janewattananond, Luke List

2:35 p.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Harold Varner III