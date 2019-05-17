2019 PGA Championship tee times, pairings: Tiger Woods, complete field for Round 2 on Friday

Brooks Koepka caught fire Thursday morning at Bethpage Black, firing a course-record 63 on his way to assuming the 18-hole lead at the 101st PGA Championship. The defending champion was easily the star of his featured pairing with fellow major winners Tiger Woods and Francesco Molinari, besting both golfers by nine strokes in their opening round.

Koepka, Woods and Molinari have a long layoff from Thursday morning to Friday afternoon's 1:49 p.m. ET tee time and by the time they start second round action the stakes will be set. For Koepka, it will be an issue of defending his lead, while for Woods and Molinari, it will be about making the cut to ensure a position in the field for the weekend.

Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm will be on the course early in pursuit of Koepka, teeing off before 8 a.m. ET. Phil Mickelson, Jason Day and Rory McIlroy will be shortly after that star studded trio, with Mickelson and Day in the top 10 and McIlroy, like Woods, closer to the cut line than contention.

2019 PGA Championship tee times, pairings for Friday

All times Eastern

No. 1

6:45 a.m. -- Ryan Vermeer, Adrian Otaegui, Jason Kokrak

6:56 a.m. -- Alex Björk, Rod Perry, Ross Fisher

7:07 a.m. -- Eddie Pepperell, Branden Grace, Ryan Palmer

7:18 a.m. -- Ryan Moore, Joel Dahmen, Thorbjørn Olesen

7:29 a.m. -- Y.E. Yang, Rich Beem, John Daly

7:40 a.m. -- Steve Stricker, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay

7:51 a.m. -- Sung Kang, Shaun Micheel, Alex Beach

8:02 a.m. -- C.T. Pan, Kevin Na, Ryan Armour

8:13 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson

8:24 a.m. -- Kevin Tway, Brandon Stone, Bronson Burgoon

8:35 a.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Danny Balin, Tom Lewis

8:46 a.m. -- Jazz Janewattananond, Tyler Hall, Michael Kim

8:57 a.m. -- Mikko Korhonen, Craig Hocknull, Jhonattan Vegas

12:10 p.m. -- Ben Cook, Scott Piercy, Brian Gay

12:21 p.m. -- Thomas Pieters, Patton Kizzire, Adam Hadwin

12:32 p.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Max Homa

12:43 p.m. -- Henrik Stenson, David Lipsky, Richard Sterne

12:54 p.m. -- Shane Lowry, Erik Van Rooyen, Tommy Fleetwood

1:05 p.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Kelly Kraft, Adam Scott

1:16 p.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed

1:27 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson, Justin Rose

1:38 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Alex Noren

1:49 p.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari, Tiger Woods

2:00 p.m. -- Aaron Wise, Ryan Fox, Shugo Imahira

2:11 p.m. -- Julian Suri, Marty Jertson, Martin Trainer

2:22 p.m. -- Lucas Herbert, Cory Schneider, Sungjae Im

No. 10

6:45 a.m. -- Michael Thompson, Danny Lee, Justin Bertsch

6:56 a.m. -- Cameron Champ, Rich Berberian, Jr., Lucas Glover

7:07 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey

7:18 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Ian Poulter

7:29 a.m. -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Gary Woodland

7:40 a.m. -- Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer, Keegan Bradley

7:51 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth

8:02 a.m.. -- Pat Perez, Kevin Kisner, Bryson DeChambeau

8:13 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jason Day

8:24 a.m. -- Satoshi Kodaira, Matt Kuchar, Cameron Smith

8:35 a.m. -- Corey Conners, Jim Furyk, Marc Leishman

8:46 a.m. -- Jorge Campillo, Stuart Deane, Chesson Hadley

8:57 a.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Andrew Filbert, Kurt Kitayama

12:10 p.m. -- Rob Labritz, Beau Hossler, J.J. Spaun

12:21 p.m. -- Sam Burns, Jeffrey Schmid, Keith Mitchell

12:43 p.m. -- Ben An, Jason Caron, Andrew Putnam

12:43 p.m. -- John O'Learn, Harold Varner III, Kyle Stanley

12:54 p.m. -- Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Justin Harding, Sam Ryder

1:05 p.m. -- Vijay Singh, Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker

1:16 p.m. -- Graeme McDowell, Chez Reavie, Brendan Jones

1:27 p.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Russell Knox, Haotong Li

1:38 p.m. -- Lee Westwood, Shaun Norris, Charles Howell III

1:49 p.m. -- J.B. Holmes, Lucas Bjerregaard, Troy Merritt

2:00 p.m. -- Joost Luiten, Brian Mackey, Matt Wallace

2:11 p.m. -- Casey Russell, Luke List, Abraham Ancer

2:22 p.m. -- Craig Bowden, Adam Long, Joaquin Niemann