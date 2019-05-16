2019 PGA Championship TV schedule, coverage, channel, live stream, watch online, golf tee times
How to watch every single moment of the 101th PGA Championship on TV or streaming live online
For the 101th time, the PGA Championship will be contested with the Wanamaker Trophy on the line to the victor. And for the first time, the PGA Championship will stand as the second major of the golf season as it moves up two months from August to May. The 2019 version of the event will emanate from New York with a loaded field of 156 featuring the best golfers in the world, including 49 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings. And for those who are more casual fans, yes, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy are all competing.
Strap in for all-day coverage of the PGA Championship this week from both CBS Sports and TNT. What you'll catch when you tune in is a fun course at Bethpage Black that should produce low scores and plenty of exciting action over the course of the week. Woods will be looking to win his second-straight major after a shocking victory at the 2019 Masters, Jordan Spieth will be looking to buck his slump and compete his career slam, and a bevy of other golfers will be looking to pick up a big win midway through the major season.
Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much PGA Championship golf as possible over the next few days, beginning with Round 1 on Thursday morning. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage during the entire tournament with live streaming options available on Saturday and Sunday.
All times Eastern
Round 1 -- Thursday, May 16
Round 1 start time: 6:45 a.m.
Live streams: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
- Featured Group 1: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
- Featured Group 2: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
- Featured Holes 16-18: 1-7 p.m. on PGA.com
TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on TNT
TV simulcast live stream: 1-7 p.m. on PGA.com (authentication required)
PGA Championship Clubhouse Report: 9-10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
PGA Championship Highlights Show: 12:37-1:07 a.m. on CBS
Round 2 -- Friday, May 17
Round 2 start time: 6:45 a.m.
Live streams: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
- Featured Group 1: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
- Featured Group 2: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
- Featured Holes 16-18: 1-7:30 p.m. on PGA.com
TV coverage: 1-7:30 p.m. on TNT
TV simulcast live stream: 1-7:30 p.m. on PGA.com (authentication required)
PGA Championship Clubhouse Report: 9-10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
PGA Championship Highlights Show: 12:37-1:07 a.m. on CBS
Round 3 -- Saturday, May 18
Round 3 start time: TBA
Live streams: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
- Featured Group 1: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
- Featured Group 2: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
- Featured Holes 16-18: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
TV coverage (early): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on TNT
TV simulcast live stream: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on PGA.com (authentication required)
TV coverage (late): 2-7 p.m. on CBS
TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and CBS All Access
How to get CBS All Access: Signing up is simple. Simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial. Just input the proper information, and you're off.
PGA Championship Clubhouse Report: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
PGA Championship Round 3 Encore: 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Round 4 -- Sunday, May 19
Round 4 start time: TBA
Live streams: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
- Featured Group 1: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
- Featured Group 2: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
- Featured Holes 16-18: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA.com
TV coverage (early): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on TNT
TV simulcast live stream: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on PGA.com (authentication required)
TV coverage (late): 2-7 p.m. on CBS
TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and CBS All Access
PGA Championship Clubhouse Report: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
PGA Championship Round 3 Encore: 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
