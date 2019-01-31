2019 Phoenix Open: Golf live stream, watch online, TV channel, start time, radio

The biggest event in sports takes place this weekend. The Super Bowl will also be played.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open will take place Thursday through Sunday as a nice Super Bowl appetizer with stars like Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler in attendance.

Attention will of course be diverted to the nutty 16th hole every day, but this tournament normally produces a great weekend finish with 11 of the last 12 editions decided by one stroke or ending in a playoff (the last three have all gone extra time).

So get ready for loads of pre-Pats-Rams scoring at TPC Scottsdale and enjoy the sunny desert golf from the comfort of your couch. Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 9 a.m.

Featured groups: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 11 a.m.

Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured groups: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio