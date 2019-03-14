2019 Players Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score for Round 1

The 2019 PGA Championship gets underway on Thursday with all 50 of the world's best players in action. Yes, that includes Tiger Woods, who will be on the course for his second straight Players after playing TPC Sawgrass just once in the four years prior. Woods declared himself good to go after a neck strain kept him out of last week's event, and his presence just enhances this already-loaded field and star-studded leaderboard.

Softer greens are in store this week in Jacksonville, Florida, in large part because The Players was moved up two months from May to March. Also affected will be the wind, and many are projecting exceedingly low scores for this year's event. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Thursday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from The Players Championship. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

