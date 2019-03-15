2019 Players Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score for Round 2

While no one pulled into a substantial lead when action opened at TPC Sawgrass, Tommy Fleetwood and Keegan Bradley sit on top as co-leaders at the 2019 Players Championship at 7 under entering Round 2 action on Friday in Jacksonville, Florida. Rory McIlroy (-5) is threatening after a bogey-free opening round, though the rest of the superstars playing in this loaded field are at least four shots back of the leaders.

Tiger Woods was busy on the back nine Thursday with five birdies and three bogeys for a 2-under 70 that puts him T35 entering the second day of action as golfers look to make a big move on the leaderboard entering the weekend. Woods tees off alongside Webb Simpson and Patrick Reed from the 10th hole beginning at 8:32 a.m. ET, while McIlroy -- playing alongside Phil Mickelson and Matt Kurchar -- is one of the key afternoon groups at 1:59 p.m.

