2019 Players Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score for Round 3

Through two rounds at the 2019 Players Championship, Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy have owned the field, each posting a 65 and a 67 to sit at 12 under through 36 holes in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The duo sits three shots ahead of the pack, which means Moving Day on Saturday at TPC Sawgrass could see a significant shakeup atop the leaderboard.

Tiger Woods is among those looking to make a major jump, though it looked like he was set to do that Friday until he ruined a bogey-free round with a quadruple bogey -- the first of his career at The Players -- on the famed 17th island hole. Woods tees off at 11 a.m. ET, while the leaders will take the course at 2:40 p.m.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Saturday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from The Players Championship. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here. Also, subscribe to our podcast, The First Cut with Kyle Porter, where we take a weekly look at everything in the world of golf.

Thanks for stopping by.