2019 Players Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score for Round 3
Live updates, analysis and highlights from Saturday's action at TPC Sawgrass
Through two rounds at the 2019 Players Championship, Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy have owned the field, each posting a 65 and a 67 to sit at 12 under through 36 holes in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The duo sits three shots ahead of the pack, which means Moving Day on Saturday at TPC Sawgrass could see a significant shakeup atop the leaderboard.
Tiger Woods is among those looking to make a major jump, though it looked like he was set to do that Friday until he ruined a bogey-free round with a quadruple bogey -- the first of his career at The Players -- on the famed 17th island hole. Woods tees off at 11 a.m. ET, while the leaders will take the course at 2:40 p.m.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Saturday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from The Players Championship. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here. Also, subscribe to our podcast, The First Cut with Kyle Porter, where we take a weekly look at everything in the world of golf.
Thanks for stopping by.
-
Players Champ, Tiger tee times for Rd. 3
There are some pretty awesome pairings for the third round at TPC Sawgrass
-
Nine thoughts on R2 at Players Champ.
The co-leaders are both thrilling, and we should have a great weekend on tap
-
2019 Players Championship: McIlroy low
Taking a deeper look at the top of The Players Championship leaderboard after two rounds
-
Tiger shoots 70 in Round 2 at Players
Big Cat fell apart on No. 17, which means he'll be a deep chaser on the weekend
-
Tiger puts two in the water on No. 17
It was all going so swimmingly for Big Cat
-
How to watch 2019 Players Championship
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Players Championship live all week