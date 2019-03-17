2019 Players Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score for Round 4

The scores have been low, but the tension is high entering Sunday's final around at the 2019 Players Championship as Jon Rahm sits atop the leaderboard with Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy one shot back nipping at his heels. It is mostly a four-man race in Round 4 with Jason Day lurking three shots back of the lead, though Dustin Johnson is in striking distance is everything goes right at TPC Sawgrass.

Tiger Woods is not in contention, but he's set to complete a weekend at The Players for the second straight year, which is something we took for granted over the few years prior. Woods tees off at 9:45 a.m. ET with the four top dogs all going beginning at 1:25 p.m.

