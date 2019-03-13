2019 Players Championship odds: Surprising picks from dialed-in model that nailed four golf majors

TPC Sawgrass will be the focus of the golf world starting Thursday when the top players in the world descend upon suburban Jacksonville for the 2019 Players Championship. It's frequently referred to as golf's fifth major, and a win can define a person's career. With a field that includes superstars like Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, and Brooks Koepka vying for their share of the largest purse in the sport at $12.5 million, this week's action should be as intense as ever. 2019 Players Championship tee times start at 7:40 a.m. ET on Thursday, with Charl Schwartzel, Louis Oosthuizen, and Byeong Hun An among the first to let it fly. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson is the favorite at 12-1 in the latest 2019 Players Championship Odds. However, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas, and Rickie Fowler are just a few of the players nipping at his heels with odds of 25-1 or shorter. Before you make any 2019 Players Championship picks or enter a PGA DFS tournament on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The prediction model has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Dustin Johnson at the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Now that the 2019 Players Championship field is locked, the event was simulated 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker: Woods, a two-time winner of this event and a 14-time major champion, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Woods withdrew from last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, an event he has won a record eight times, due to a neck strain. The 43-year-old has dealt with multiple injuries in recent years but has been playing extremely well, finishing in the top 10 in three of his past five PGA Tour starts, which includes a victory at the 2018 Tour Championship. And with a win this week, Woods would tie Jack Nicklaus for the most victories in the history of the Players Championship at three.

However, Woods' last Players Championship victory came all the way back in 2013. He also enters this week's event hitting just 64.29 percent of fairways off the tee, which could cause major trouble at TPC Sawgrass. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded field.

Another surprise: Jon Rahm, a 28-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 24-year-old already has a pair of wins on the PGA Tour and owns six victories worldwide. This season, he's made the cut in all seven PGA Tour-recognized events he's played, finishing in the top 10 five times. He also won the Hero World Challenge and has made the weekend in both career starts at the Players Championship.

Rahm is a big hitter who is second on tour in strokes-gained off the tee, gaining 1.020 per round over his opponents with his tee shots. That skill will be incredibly valuable at the par-72 TPC Sawgrass, which has four potentially-reachable par-five holes. Rahm was sixth on tour last season in par-five birdie or better percentage, making a four or better nearly 54 percent of the time. SportsLine's model expects that will be a key in his rise to the top of the 2019 Players Championship leaderboard this week.

Also, the model says five other golfers with 2019 Players Championship odds of 20-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Players Championship? And which long shots stun the golfing world? 2019 Players Championship odds:

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Justin Rose 18-1

Brooks Koepka 22-1

Francesco Molinari 22-1

Rickie Fowler 22-1

Tiger Woods 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 28-1

Jon Rahm 28-1

Bryson DeChambeau 28-1

Sergio Garcia 33-1

Jason Day 35-1