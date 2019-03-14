2019 Players Championship: Ryan Moore dunks wild ace at the par-3 17th island green at TPC Sawgrass

For just the ninth time in Players Championship history, somebody made a hole in one at the famous par-3 17th hole island green. Ryan Moore did the deed on Thursday in Round 1 and became just the third player in the last 17 years to make a one on this hole.

Moore jarred the shot, which means he hit it exactly 121 yards. Moore made par at the par-4 18th hole and went out in 32 on the back nine (he started on No. 10). Here's a look at the shot.

Moore's ace actually hit a little way up the stick and punched in the front part of the hole. A line drive that somehow found the bottom of the cup. The fans on No. 17 went absolutely bonkers.

Here's a look at all nine aces on the par-3 17th.

Brad Fabel (1986)

Brian Clear (1991)

Fred Couples (1997)

Joey Sindelar (1999)

Paul Azinger (2000)

Miguel Angel Jimenez (2002)

Willy Wilcox (2016)

Sergio Garcia (2017)

Ryan Moore (2019)

The scoring average at No. 17 so far on Thursday with a front pin is 3.03 so Moore made up a ton of ground with the shot. Interestingly, there was a note earlier on the broadcast from the course setup folks that the Saturday pin position will actually be more conducive to aces so this might not be the last one we see this year. If there is another, it would be the first multiple-ace Players ever.