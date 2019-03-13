2019 Players Championship tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods, field start Round 1 on Thursday

The Players Championship upon us. Tiger Woods is back in action. We have Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler cruising as we enter the biggest event of the year ... so far. All is well in the golf world. (Well, at least until the first rules blunder at TPC Sawgrass.) In other words, there's plenty to be amp'd up about this week in Jacksonville, Florida, and the first step is knowing when your favorite golfers will take the course.

The groups for the first two days are about what you would think for an event that includes 50 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings. Woods gets 2018 Players winner Webb Simpson and 2018 Masters champ Patrick Reed in his group on Thursday and Friday. It's a (nice) reprieve from last year's pairing with Phil Mickelson in the first two rounds.

That's not the only monster group either. McIlroy and Matt Kuchar will play with Mickelson in Rounds 1 and 2. Justin Rose and Justin Thomas get Xander Schauffele as a third. Johnson, Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia are together. And Fowler, Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth round out the biggest boy groups.

Thursday and Friday will be jam-packed with all sorts of coverage, too, much of it revolving around Woods and his first tournament since finishing T10 at the WGC-Mexico Championship at the end of February. Big Cat skipped the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week with a strained neck but says he's ready to roll at TPC Sawgrass where he finished T11 in 2018.

All times Eastern

Players Championship -- Round 1 tee times

8:32 a.m. -- Justin Rose, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele (No. 10)

All the big group tee times are above; here's a look at the complete list.

Players Championship -- Round 1 viewing information

Round starts: 7:40 a.m.

Featured groups: 7:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 1-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio