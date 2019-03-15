2019 Players Championship tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods, field start Round 2 on Friday

Day 2 at TPC Sawgrass will feature loads of stars on the leaderboard.

Tommy Fleetwood and Keegan Bradley lead the 2019 Players Championship at 7 under after 18 holes, and Bradley will get a first crack at extending that lead on Friday morning. He'll tee off with Andrew Landry and Si Woo Kim at 8:22 a.m. ET off the first tee while Fleetwood will have to wait until the afternoon with Austin Cook and Keith Mitchell at 1:17 p.m.

While those two may be the main event at times on Friday, they won't have the biggest spotlight. The monster group of Tiger Woods (-2), Webb Simpson (-2) and Patrick Reed (-3) will go first thing in the morning, and they'll be followed in the afternoon by Dustin Johnson (-3), Sergio Garcia (-3) and Jon Rahm (-3). 

Friday should be a blast as other featured stars like Rory McIlroy (-5), Justin Thomas (-1) and Xander Schauffele (-2) will all be prominently involved as the players start to separate for a weekend kick. Let's took a look at the top-tier groups below.

All times Eastern

Players Championship -- Round 2 tee times

  • 8:32 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed (No. 10) 
  • 8:43 a.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott, Martin Kaymer (No. 10)
  • 8:53 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Jason Day, Tony Finau (No. 10)
  • 9:04 a.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth (No. 10)
  • 1:27 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele (No. 1)
  • 1:38 p.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Bubba Watson, Billy Horschel (No. 1)
  • 1:48 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia (No. 1)
  • 1:59 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Matt Kuchar, Rory McIlroy (No. 1)

Check out the complete list of all tee times for Round 2 at TPC Sawgrass.

Players Championship  -- Round 2 viewing information

Round starts: 7:40 a.m.

Featured groups: 7:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 1-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com 

Radio: Noon-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

