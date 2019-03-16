2019 Players Championship tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods, field start Round 3 on Saturday
There are some pretty awesome pairings for the third round at TPC Sawgrass
The main event on Saturday for Round 3 of the 2019 Players Championship will be co-leaders Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy, who are both 12 under. Those two tee off last, but the undercards leading up to their tee time are pretty great as well.
Tiger Woods will play with 11 a.m. ET with Kevin Na. Woods is 3 under after 36 holes and probably too far back to make any real noise, but his third round last year at this event was a thrill ride. Big Cat shot a 65 in that round that probably could have (and should have) been even better. So that's one of the many fun twosomes leading up to the 2:40 p.m. finale with McIlroy and Fleetwood. Both of those golfers are looking for their first Players, and Fleetwood is actually still looking for his first PGA Tour win. For McIlroy, this would be win No. 15.
Here's a look at some of the fun tee times for Saturday's third round.
All times Eastern
Players Championship -- Round 3 tee times
- 8:10 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson
- 8:40 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama
- 10:50 a.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Rickie Fowler
- 11 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Kevin Na
- 12:20 p.m. -- Webb Simpson, Martin Kaymer
- 12:30 p.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Sergio Garcia
- 12:40 p.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Billy Horschel
- 1:10 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Patrick Reed
- 1:40 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Ben An
- 2:10 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Jason Day
- 2:30 p.m. -- Jim Furyk, Ian Poulter
- 2:40 p.m -- Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy
Check out the complete list of all tee times for Round 3 at TPC Sawgrass.
Players Championship -- Round 3 viewing information
Round starts: 8:10 a.m.
Featured groups: 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: Noon-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on NBC
Live simulcast: 2-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
