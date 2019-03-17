2019 Players Championship tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods, field start Round 4 on Sunday

Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood make up the all-Euro main event at the very end, but the undercards in Round 4 of the 2019 Players Championship on Sunday should also be a delight. Tiger Woods gets Matt Fitzpatrick early in Round 4, while Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson as well as Patrick Reed and Adam Scott have another go at it on Sunday like they did on Saturday. Other twosomes include Tony Finau and Bryson DeChambeau Rickie Fowler and Corey Conners and finally Rory McIlroy and Jason Day before the Rahm-Fleetwood duo.

After Saturday's wild ride, I'm fired up for what should be some terrific pairings to end to the biggest event on the PGA Tour's March calendar and even more excited about the final four golfers, one of whom will likely raise the trophy on a wet and windy Sunday afternoon.

All times Eastern

Players Championship -- Round 4 tee times

8:04 a.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Brooks Koepka

Check out the complete list of all tee times for Round 4 at TPC Sawgrass.

Players Championship -- Round 4 viewing information

Round starts: 7:50 a.m.

Featured groups: 8: a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: Noon-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 1-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 1-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio