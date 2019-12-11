2019 Presidents Cup pairings, tee times: Justin Thomas-Tiger Woods headline U.S. side on Day 1
Here's who will square off in the five fourball matches over the first day of competition
Pairings and tee times are out for Day 1, and we have some fascinating matchups for fourball between the United States and the Internationals at the 2019 Presidents Cup.
Captain Tiger Woods led himself off with Justin Thomas, and they'll face 21-year-old Joaquin Niemann and Australian Marc Leishman. That's probably the headline matchup, but Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson going against C.T. Pan and Hideki Matsuyama is pretty great as well.
Reed, of course, is in hot water because of his cavalier handling of the rulebook last week at the Hero World Challenge when he moved sand (twice!) in a bunker. He's going to hear it all day from the Australian crowd at Royal Melbourne.
My favorite matchup from a pure viewer standpoint might be Tony Finau and Bryson DeChambeau going against Adam Scott and Ben An. I could absolutely see the International team getting inside Bryson and winning that one 4 and 3.
Here's a look at all five matchups as Rickie Fowler and Matt Kuchar will sit for the U.S. team and Cameron Smith and Haotong Li won't play until Day 2 for the Internationals.
All times Eastern.
|United States
|Internationals
|Time
Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas
Joaquin Niemann and Marc Leishman
|5:32 p.m.
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele
Sungjae Im and Adam Hadwin
|5:47 p.m.
Tony Finau and Bryson DeChambeau
Ben An and Adam Scott
|6:02 p.m.
Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson
C.T. Pan and Hideki Matsuyama
|6:17 p.m.
Gary Woodland and Dustin Johnson
Louis Oosthuizen and Abraham Ancer
|6:32 p.m.
-
2019 Presidents Cup odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire Presidents Cup 10,000 times.
-
Reed injected Prez Cup with drama
A sometimes-boring event just got a ton of life from an unexpected participant
-
Presidents Cup rules, format, schedule
Everything you need to know ahead of the final golf event of the year at Royal Melbourne
-
How the International Team can win
How can Ernie Els' boys do the near impossible at the Presidents Cup in Melbourne?
-
Stenson picks up Hero World Challenge
Stenson took down Woods at his own event despite Tiger holding a lead midway through the final...
-
How to watch 2019 Hero World Challenge
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Hero World Challenge live this week