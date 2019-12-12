2019 Presidents Cup pairings, tee times: Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas together again on Day 2

Here's who will square off in the foursomes over the second day of competition in Australia

We have a developing situation at the 2019 Presidents Cup. The United States lost badly in their best format -- fourball -- on Thursday and shockingly trails the International team 4-1. Why is this a developing situation? Well, here's a statistic for you: No team has ever won a Presidents Cup (or Ryder Cup) when trailing by three points or more after the first session.

Considering the Americans boast 12 of the top 24 golfers in the world, the Internationals ... well ... do not, this is an incredible development. The United States is now forced to get off the mat and play alternate-shot (foursomes) on Friday (Thursday here in the U.S.). They are going with some interesting pairings to do just that.

Take a look at the Day 2 pairings below. All times Eastern

Presidents Cup: Format, rules | Friday TV schedule, viewer's guide

United StatesInternationalsTime

Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas

Hideki Matsuyama and Ben An

TBA

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele

Adam Hadwin and Joaquin Niemann

TBA

Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar

Louis Oosthuizen and Adam Scott

TBA

Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson

Marc Leishman and Abraham Ancer

TBA

Gary Woodland and Rickie Fowler

Sungjae Im and Cam Smith

TBA
CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories