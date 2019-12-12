2019 Presidents Cup pairings, tee times: Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas together again on Day 2

We have a developing situation at the 2019 Presidents Cup. The United States lost badly in their best format -- fourball -- on Thursday and shockingly trails the International team 4-1. Why is this a developing situation? Well, here's a statistic for you: No team has ever won a Presidents Cup (or Ryder Cup) when trailing by three points or more after the first session.

Considering the Americans boast 12 of the top 24 golfers in the world, the Internationals ... well ... do not, this is an incredible development. The United States is now forced to get off the mat and play alternate-shot (foursomes) on Friday (Thursday here in the U.S.). They are going with some interesting pairings to do just that.

Take a look at the Day 2 pairings below. All times Eastern

