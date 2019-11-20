2019 Presidents Cup picks: Brooks Koepka out with knee injury, Rickie Fowler named replacement

Brooks Koepka will not play in the 2019 Presidents Cup due to a knee injury. He previously pulled out of the CJ Cup last month with the same ailment. Koepka said at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open earlier this fall that he had a procedure done on his left knee following the 2018-19 PGA Tour season.

"It wasn't technically surgery; it was stem cell," he said, "Got to go in there and inject it. I was watching it on the screen as they were doing it, and it was probably one of the most painful things. I was screaming when they did it.

"I limped out of there. I was limping for probably two, three days after, and then it's just about trying to grow the muscles around it. Try to get strong again, rest it. That's kind of how we went with it, doing a little rehab. The important thing was to not walk with a limp. Those three days you're kind of off your feet. And at the same time, enjoy your offseason."

Koepka may have enjoyed his offseason, but he probably hasn't enjoyed his start to this new season. He followed a missed cut at the Shriners with that WD at the CJ Cup and now has bowed out of the Presidents Cup. It's a disconcerting trend for the No. 1 player in the world.

Presidents Cup captain Tiger Woods announced on Wednesday that Rickie Fowler will replace Koepka on the United States team. That's not a huge surprise as Fowler has been on the last five American teams between Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup squads.

The U.S. -- despite losing probably the best player on their side -- remains a heavy favorite to defeat the International team at Royal Melbourne in three weeks.