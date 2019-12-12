2019 Presidents Cup results, scores: Live coverage, standings, scoring, updates, schedule for Day 2

The 2019 Presidents Cup has arrived, and the United States is in a position it did not expected to be in as underdogs. The International team leads 4-1 after the first day of action at Royal Melbourne and has history on its side as it looks to win its first Presidents Cup since 1998 (the last time it was held on this course). What history? No team has come back from a deficit of 3+ points after one session of action to win either the Presidents Cup or Ryder Cup.

With foursomes set to tee off on Friday (Thursday here in the United States), Tiger Woods is doing whatever he can to lead the Americans back from their huge deficit. He will once again team with Justin Thomas in the United States' strongest duo, but will the rest of his players -- all of whom are rated among the top 24 golfers in the world -- step up and do their part in Australia?

