2019 Presidents Cup results, scores: Live coverage, standings, scoring, updates, schedule for Day 3
Live results, standings and updates from the third day of action at the 2019 Presidents Cup in Australia
The Presidents Cup turned wild on Day 2 with Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay sinking putts on the final hole to score two unexpected American points and draw them to within three points going into Day 3. The International team still has a stranglehold on the event as a whole, but the entire thing will shift on the eight matches played on Day 3: four four-balls in the morning and four foursomes in the afternoon (or afternoon and evening, respectively, in the U.S.).
Captain Tiger Woods -- the best golfer in the event so far -- is sitting out the morning session before (presumably) playing again with Thomas (as he's done over the first two days) in the afternoon. With 12 singles matches on deck on Day 4, there are still 20 points to be earned over what is sure to be a wild final few days of play.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the Presidents Cup. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for joining us.
