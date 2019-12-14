2019 Presidents Cup results, scores: Live coverage, standings, scoring, updates, schedule for Day 4

The perfect setup for the final day of the 2019 Presidents Cup has been delivered. The underdog International team leads the United States 10-8 going into the 12 singles matches with arguably the two best players in the event -- Abraham Ancer and Tiger Woods -- leading things off on Day 4. The U.S. will need a mighty close after scuffling its way through the team portion of the event. The Americans have trailed after all three days of matches, and a Presidents Cup team has never come from behind on the final day to win this event.

Other than Woods, the U.S. backloaded some of their stars with Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler going late in crucial matches that they will likely need to deliver an eighth-straight event. Hopefully, those matches are meaningful late as we conclude what has been an enthralling and delightful Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the Presidents Cup. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

