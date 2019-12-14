2019 Presidents Cup tee times, schedule: Tiger Woods leads off as U.S. seeks come-from-behind win

The 2019 Presidents Cup has been perfect through three days. An outclassed International team has been quite a bit better than the United States, and we've gotten loads of off-the-course drama as well. The Internationals lead 10-8 going into the 12 singles matches on Sunday at Royal Melbourne, which is notable because a Presidents Cup has never been won by a team trailing going into singles. To put it another way, the only time the International team led going into singles play (1998), it won the event.

After sitting himself for the entirety of Day 3, captain Tiger Woods will send himself out first on Sunday for the singles matches to face Abraham Ancer, who is both 3-0-1 on the week and also noted that he wanted to face Tiger in singles a month ago. He got his wish. I'm not sure that's what he actually wanted.

Other compelling matchups include C.T. Pan-Patrick Reed, Adam Scott-Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson-Ben An, Justin Thomas-Cam Smith and Rickie Fowler-Marc Leishman in the anchor match.

The Americans need to win 7.5 points, while the Internationals need just 5.5 on Sunday. With loads of intriguing matchups and more storylines than we could have dreamed, I can't wait for the close to what has been maybe the most compelling Presidents Cup of all time.

2019 Presidents Cup singles matches