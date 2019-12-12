2019 Presidents Cup: TV schedule, coverage, live stream, feed, watch online, channel, start times

Presidents Cup week has arrived here in 2019, and here in the United States, the golf is airing in primetime (ish). Tiger Woods' United States team is taking on Ernie Els' International team this week at Royal Melbourne in Australia as the U.S. looks to continue its dominance by winning its eight straight. That's going to be tough with the Americans down a shocking 4-1 after the first session of action.

As Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Co. looked to repeat what they did in 2017 when they won 19-11 at Liberty National in the United States, the United States was dealt a blow with a three-point deficit after the first day. The insanely cool course in Royal Melbourne is fast and hard, causing great risk-reward for players. This is helping the International side.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action. But first, a refresher on the formats.

Fourball: Two-golfer teams representing each country square off against each other. Each of the four golfers plays their own ball and the best score from a single player counts for his team for that hole. For example, if one International golfer makes a birdie on the par-4 first hole but his partner and both Americans make par, the International team gets 3, the U.S. gets a 4 and the International team goes 1 up.

Foursomes: Two-golfer teams representing each country square off against each other. This time, however, the players have to switch off hitting the same ball until it rolls in the cup. Players have to switch off hitting tee shots no matter who made the putt on the previous hole. Scoring is still match-play style, but there is more strategy involved here, and the U.S. has struggled in this format at the Ryder Cup over the last few years.

Singles: One-on-one matches played out over the course of the day.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 2 -- Thursday

Style: Foursomes | Round starts: 7 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Round 3 -- Friday

Style: Foursomes and fourball | Round starts: 3 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 3 p.m. - 2 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3 p.m. - 2 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Round 4 -- Saturday

Style: Singles | Round starts: 6 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com