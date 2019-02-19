2019 Puerto Rico Open odds: Surprising picks from dialed-in model that nailed four golf majors

The 2019 Puerto Rico Open tees off Thursday in Coco Beach Golf & Country Club. Hurricane Maria forced the cancellation of this tournament last year, which is the only PGA Tour event held in Puerto Rico. Everybody from Averages Joes to professional bettors are sizing up the 2019 Puerto Rico Open field, which features former major champions including Charl Schwartzel and Graeme McDowell. Daniel Berger enters this week's event as the Vegas favorite at 12-1, followed closely by Peter Uihlein at 16-1 in the latest 2019 Puerto Rico Open odds.

Before locking in any 2019 Puerto Rico Open picks of your own or entering any DFS tournament on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the last eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Rickie Fowler at the 2019 Phoenix Open, projecting him as one of the top six contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the field for the Puerto Rico Open 2019 is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Scott Brown, a former champion of this event and one of the Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top five.

Brown has had massive success at this event in recent years. In fact, the 2013 champion has finished inside the top 20 on five different occasions. However, despite having success at the Puerto Rico Open, Brown has struggled mightily this season. He's missed the cut in four events and has finished T-32 or worse in eight of his last nine starts on the PGA Tour. There are far better values to be had in this loaded Puerto Rico Open 2019 field.

Another surprise: Corey Conners, a 30-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

He's a prolific ball striker who can shoot low scores. He enters this week's event ranked eighth on the PGA Tour in greens in regulation percentage (76.62), which results in more birdie opportunities. He's racked up 103 birdies in 24 total rounds this season, which makes Conners one of the top value picks for the 2019 Puerto Rico Open.

Also, the model says four other golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Puerto Rico Open? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the Puerto Rico Open projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.

Daniel Berger 12-1

Peter Uihlein 16-1

Scott Brown 20-1

Graeme McDowell 20-1

Charl Schwartzel 20-1

Matt Every 25-1

Aaron Baddeley 25-1

Ollie Schniederjans 30-1

Corey Conners 30-1

Sam Horsfield

Matt Jones 40-1

Cameron Davis 40-1

Chris Kirk 40-1

Nate Lashley 40-1

Retief Goosen 40-1