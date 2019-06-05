2019 RBC Canadian Open odds: Surprising picks from advanced model that predicted five golf majors

Dustin Johnson looks to defend his title and go back-to-back this week at the 2019 RBC Canadian Open. Johnson dominated the field at last year's RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 23-under par, which broke Tiger Woods' record for lowest Canadian Open score at Glen Abbey. The 20-time PGA Tour winner enters the 2019 RBC Canadian Open having finished inside the top 10 in six of his last eight starts on the PGA Tour. The latest 2019 RBC Canadian Open odds list Johnson as the Vegas favorite to repeat at 11-2, while Brooks Koepka (7-1) and Rory McIlroy (19-2) are also expected to be in contention. Former major champions Sergio Garcia (24-1) and Bubba Watson (36-1) are also set to converge on Hamilton Golf and Country Club as play gets underway on Thursday, June 6. Therefore, before you lock in any 2019 RBC Canadian Open picks of your own, be sure to check out the PGA Tournament predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed five majors entering the weekend, including Brooks Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on in the 2018-19 season as well. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the 2019 RBC Canadian Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: McIlroy, a four-time major champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 3.

McIlroy, who's making his first ever start at the Canadian Open, has finished inside the top 10 in nine of his last 11 tournaments on the PGA Tour. He also enters the 2019 RBC Canadian Open ranked inside the top five on tour in scoring average (69.605).

However, the 30-year-old is coming off his worst performance of the season. He missed the cut last week at the Memorial Tournament after shooting an opening round 75. Plus, McIlroy enters this week's event hitting less than 60 percent of fairways off the tee (58.61), which could cause major trouble at Hamilton. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded 2019 RBC Canadian Open field.

Another surprise: Bubba Watson, a massive 36-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's somebody to target if you're looking for a huge payday.

Watson has finished T-12 or better in two of his last three stroke play starts on the PGA Tour. The 12-time PGA Tour winner will look to take advantage of this par 70 course, which will play extremely short this week at under 7,000 yards.

Watson is hitting the ball extremely well off the tee, averaging over 310 yards per drive this season. His ability to drive the ball deep into the fairway allows him to use his short irons to approach the green. That lethal combination has allowed Watson to hit almost 70 percent of greens in regulation (68.36), which should give him more makable birdie opportunities this week at Hamilton Golf and Country Club. He can climb the leaderboard in a hurry and should be on your radar at the 2019 RBC Canadian Open.

Also, the model says four other golfers with odds of 24-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 RBC Canadian Open? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full RBC Canadian Open projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of five golf majors, and find out.

Dustin Johnson 11-2

Brooks Koepka 7-1

Rory McIlroy 19-2

Justin Thomas 15-1

Matt Kuchar 19-1

Sergio Garcia 24-1

Webb Simpson 24-1

Scott Piercy 32-1

Brandt Snedeker 36-1

Bubba Watson 36-1

Henrik Stenson 41-1

Shane Lowry 46-1

Bud Cauley 55-1

Jason Dufner 55-1

Jim Furyk 55-1