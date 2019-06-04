2019 RBC Canadian Open odds: Surprising picks from projection model that predicted five golf majors

Several of the world's top golfers are set to converge on Hamilton Golf and Country Club this week for the 2019 RBC Canadian Open. The first golfers will tee it up on Thursday, June 6, with action extending through the weekend. Dustin Johnson, the defending champion of this event, is the betting favorite in the latest 2019 RBC Canadian Open odds, going off at 11-2. But a loaded RBC Canadian Open field that includes big names such as Brooks Koepka (7-1), Rory McIlroy (19-2) and Justin Thomas (15-1) will all be in heavy pursuit. With so much star power peppering this week's field, you'll definitely want to see the PGA Tournament predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model before locking in your 2019 RBC Canadian Open picks.

Now that the 2019 RBC Canadian Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: McIlroy, a four-time major champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 3.

McIlroy, who's making his first ever start at the Canadian Open, has finished inside the top 10 in nine of his last 11 tournaments on the PGA Tour. He also enters the 2019 RBC Canadian Open ranked inside the top five on tour in scoring average (69.605).

However, the 30-year-old is coming off his worst performance of the season. He missed the cut last week at the Memorial Tournament after shooting an opening round 75. Plus, McIlroy enters this week's event hitting less than 60 percent of fairways off the tee (58.61), which could cause major trouble at Hamilton. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded 2019 RBC Canadian Open field.

Another surprise: Webb Simpson, a 24-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Simpson has multiple impressive performances this season on tour, recording a third place finish at the RSM Classic and a T-5 finish at the Masters. He's been extremely consistent as well, making the cut in 12 of his 13 starts this season. He's also finished inside the top 20 in four of his last five starts, so he comes to the RBC Canadian Open with some momentum.

Simpson is hitting the ball extremely well off the tee, ranking inside the top 20 on tour in driving accuracy percentage at 68.89. That puts him in favorable situations, which has resulted in low scores throughout the season. In fact, Simpson enters this week's event ranked inside the top 10 on the PGA Tour in scoring average at 69.736. He can climb the 2019 RBC Canadian Open leaderboard in a hurry and should be squarely on your radar as you search for value picks.

