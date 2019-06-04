2019 RBC Canadian Open odds: Surprising picks from proven model that predicted five golf majors

The 2019 RBC Canadian Open takes place in June for the first time since 1989 when this year's event tees off on Thursday, June 6 at Hamilton Golf and Country Club. There are plenty of storylines to watch as many of the PGA's best look to tune up for more major play next week. Adam Hadwin and Corey Conners are among the 12 golfers looking to become the first Canadian to win this event in over 60 years. Both are long shots in the latest 2019 RBC Canadian Open odds, which have defending champion Dustin Johnson on top of the board at 11-2. PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka (7-1) and Rory McIllory (19-2) aren't too far behind. But with every other player going off at 15-1 or longer in the PGA odds this week, there plenty of intriguing value selections. Before locking in any 2019 RBC Canadian picks of your own, be sure to see the golf predictions from the proven projection model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed five majors entering the weekend, including Brooks Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on in the 2018-19 season as well. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the 2019 RBC Canadian Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: McIlroy, a four-time major champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 3.

McIlroy, who's making his first ever start at the Canadian Open, has finished inside the top 10 in nine of his last 11 tournaments on the PGA Tour. He also enters the 2019 RBC Canadian Open ranked inside the top five on tour in scoring average (69.605).

However, the 30-year-old is coming off his worst performance of the season. He missed the cut last week at the Memorial Tournament after shooting an opening round 75. Plus, McIlroy enters this week's event hitting less than 60 percent of fairways off the tee (58.61), which could cause major trouble at Hamilton. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded 2019 RBC Canadian Open field.

Another surprise: Sergio Garcia, a 24-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a better chance to win than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Garcia has been a hot-or-cold player this year, but when he's on, he's shown the ability to contend. He has four top-10 finishes on the year, including a fourth-place performance at the Wells Fargo Championship last month. He missed the cut at the 2019 PGA Championship, but he also missed it at the 2019 Masters and stormed back for a second-place finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans just two weeks later, so there's no reason to look too much into his poor performance at Bethpage Black.

Thanks in large part to an average driving distance of 302.3 yards, Garcia enters this tournament ranked 12th on the PGA Tour in scoring average (69.793), and the model sees him making a strong run up the 2019 RBC Canadian leaderboard this week.

Also, the model says four other golfers with odds of 24-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

Dustin Johnson 11-2

Brooks Koepka 7-1

Rory McIlroy 19-2

Justin Thomas 15-1

Matt Kuchar 19-1

Sergio Garcia 24-1

Webb Simpson 24-1

Scott Piercy 32-1

Brandt Snedeker 36-1

Bubba Watson 36-1

Henrik Stenson 41-1

Shane Lowry 46-1

Bud Cauley 55-1

Jason Dufner 55-1

Jim Furyk 55-1