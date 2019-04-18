2019 RBC Heritage: Live stream, round start time, watch online coverage, TV channel, radio

This week's RBC Heritage has a great post-major championship field as Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau Dustin Johnson and Tommy Fleetwood will all tee it up at Harbour Town in Hilton Head, South Carolina, for a little decompression from the intensity of last week.

Harbour Town is a short course that has produces some really interesting winners that often come from behind on Sundays. So we think there will be drama, and based on this field there could be drama from some of the best players in the world.

It might not be Tiger taking Augusta, but this week's PGA Tour event should be a blast as we start to link the path from the Masters to next month's PGA Championship.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

Featured groups: 7:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 9 a.m.

Featured holes: 9-3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio