2019 RBC Heritage: Live stream, round start time, watch online coverage, TV channel, radio
Believe it or not, there's another golf tournament this week
This week's RBC Heritage has a great post-major championship field as Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau Dustin Johnson and Tommy Fleetwood will all tee it up at Harbour Town in Hilton Head, South Carolina, for a little decompression from the intensity of last week.
Harbour Town is a short course that has produces some really interesting winners that often come from behind on Sundays. So we think there will be drama, and based on this field there could be drama from some of the best players in the world.
It might not be Tiger taking Augusta, but this week's PGA Tour event should be a blast as we start to link the path from the Masters to next month's PGA Championship.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 7 a.m.
Featured groups: 7:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday
Round starts: 9 a.m.
Featured holes: 9-3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
