2019 RBC Heritage: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, coverage, radio information
Believe it or not, there's another golf tournament this week
With the intensity of one of the more thrilling Masters in recent memory out of the way, the 2019 RBC Heritage Open now takes center stage as the golf calendar moves along. Augusta winner Tiger Woods may not be in the field this weekend in Hilton Head, South Carolina, at Harbour Town, but there are more than enough notable golfers in the field to make this a must-see event.
Harbour Town is a short course that has produces some really interesting winners that often come from behind on Sundays. So we think there will be drama, and based on this field there could be drama from some of the best players in the world. Dustin Johnson enters the final round with the lead as he looks to pick up a big win after struggling late at the Masters last week.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action, with two rounds now complete in South Carolina.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday
Round starts: 9 a.m.
Featured holes: 9-3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Johnson takes lead in Round 3 at RBC
Johnson passed Shane Lowry on the leaderboard on Saturday afternoon
-
RBC Heritage Round 2 suspended
Golfers who didn't finish Round 2 will do so early Saturday morning
Lowry takes early lead at RBC Heritage
Lowry will have to hold off a host of challengers, including Dustin Johnson
