2019 RBC Heritage odds: Surprising picks from advanced model that nailed four golf majors

The PGA Tour schedule rolls on with the 2019 RBC Heritage, which tees off from Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head on Thursday morning. Just a few hours away from Augusta, this Par-71 course is a popular stop for players on tour, and the 2019 RBC Heritage field includes household names like Dustin Johnson and Jordan Speith. Johnson is the 15-2 favorite in the 2019 RBC Heritage odds, followed by Francesco Molinari (15-1), who held the lead at the Masters heading into the final round. Others high on the PGA odds board at the RBC Heritage 2019 include Spieth (24-1) as well as several players who finished in the top 10 at Augusta like Xander Schauffele (19-1), Webb Simpson (31-1) and Patrick Cantlay (24-1).

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Now that the 2019 RBC Heritage field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion and one of the Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Spieth is set to make his fourth start at Harbour Town this week, an event he has had success in before. The 11-time PGA Tour winner has finished 12th or better in all three of his previous starts and enters the RBC Heritage 2019 full of confidence after shooting three consecutive rounds under par at the Masters.

However, the 25-year-old has failed to win a tournament since his triumph at the 2017 Open Championship, and he's finished outside the top 30 in nine of his last 11 starts on the PGA Tour this season. His troubles can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. He enters this week's event ranked 212th in driving accuracy percentage (49.26), which could cause trouble at Harbour Town. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded RBC Heritage field.

Another surprise: Marc Leishman, a 50-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 35-year old Australian golfer has had an impressive 2018-19 PGA Tour thus far. It started by winning the CIMB Classic, the first event of the season. He's rolled to five top-10 performances since, including finishing third at the Sony Open and fourth at the Genesis Open.

His strength has been finding greens in regulation, as he enters the RBC Heritage 2019 in the top 40 on tour at 69.74 percent in that department. That's helped him rank 28th in birdies per round (4.32) and 31st in scoring average (70.50) this season. Even though oddsmakers are labeling him a long shot, Leishman has all the tools needed to climb the 2019 RBC Heritage leaderboard quickly this week.

Also, the model says five additional golfers with 2019 RBC Heritage odds of 24-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

The model says five additional golfers with 2019 RBC Heritage odds of 24-1 or longer make a strong run at the title.

