2019 RBC Heritage odds: Surprising picks from model that nailed four golf majors

The PGA Tour returns after Tiger Woods' thrilling win at the Masters. This time, a star-studded field will meet for the 2019 RBC Heritage, which tees off Thursday. Many of the world's top golfers will compete at Harbour Town Golf Links this week in hopes of winning the Tartan jacket. Fresh off a runner-up finish at the Masters, Dustin Johnson is the Vegas favorite at 15-2, followed by Francesco Molinari at 15-1 in the latest 2019 RBC Heritage odds. Before locking in any 2019 RBC Heritage picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, invented by DFS pro Mike McClure in 2017, has nailed four majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the 2019 RBC Heritage field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion and one of the Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Spieth is set to make his fourth start at Harbour Town this week, an event he has had success in before. The 11-time PGA Tour winner has finished 12th or better in all three of his previous starts and enters the RBC Heritage 2019 full of confidence after shooting three consecutive rounds under par at the Masters.

However, the 25-year-old has failed to win a tournament since his triumph at the 2017 Open Championship, and he's finished outside the top 30 in nine of his last 11 starts on the PGA Tour this season. His troubles can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. He enters this week's event ranked 212th in driving accuracy percentage (49.26), which could cause trouble at Harbour Town. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded RBC Heritage field.

Another surprise: Webb Simpson, a 31-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Simpson is coming off an impressive performance at Augusta that saw him finish fifth, just two shots behind winner Woods. Plus, Simpson has proven he has what it takes to compete at Harbour Town, firing four consecutive rounds in the 60s at last year's RBC Heritage.

Also, the model says five additional golfers with 2019 RBC Heritage odds of 24-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 RBC Heritage? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the latest 2019 RBC Heritage odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full RBC Heritage projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors, and find out.

Dustin Johnson 15-2

Francesco Molinari 15-1

Bryson DeChambeau 19-1

Xander Schauffele 19-1

Jordan Spieth 24-1

Matt Kuchar 24-1

Patrick Cantlay 24-1

Tommy Fleetwood 24-1

Kevin Kisner 31-1

Webb Simpson 31-1

Jim Furyk 34-1

Si-Woo Kim 37-1

Ian Poulter 48-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 48-1

Billy Horschel 50-1

Branden Grace 50-1

Marc Leishman 50-1

Charles Howell 50-1

Cameron Smith 50-1

Jason Kokrak 50-1