2019 RBC Heritage odds: Surprising picks from proven model that nailed four golf majors

Five of the top 15 players in the world will tee it up this week at the 2019 RBC Heritage, the next stop on the PGA schedule. Play gets underway from Harbour Town Golf Links on Thursday and it's shaping up to be a star-studded showdown. Satoshi Kodaira defeated Si Woo Kim in a playoff last year at the RBC Heritage, whose past winners also include Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, and Davis Love III, who has taken home the title a record five times. The latest 2019 RBC Heritage odds list World No. 1 Dustin Johnson as the Vegas favorite at 15-2, with Francesco Molinari (15-1), Bryson DeChambeau (19-1) and Xander Schauffele (19-1) all going off at lower than 20-1. With major champions like Molinari, Jordan Spieth and Louis Oosthuizen in the field, we could see another one of the tight finishes this tournament has become famous for.

SportsLine's prediction model, invented by DFS pro Mike McClure in 2017, has nailed four majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Now that the 2019 RBC Heritage field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion and one of the Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Spieth is set to make his fourth start at Harbour Town this week, an event he has had success in before. The 11-time PGA Tour winner has finished 12th or better in all three of his previous starts and enters the RBC Heritage 2019 full of confidence after shooting three consecutive rounds under par at the Masters.

However, the 25-year-old has failed to win a tournament since his triumph at the 2017 Open Championship, and he's finished outside the top 30 in nine of his last 11 starts on the PGA Tour this season. His troubles can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. He enters this week's event ranked 212th in driving accuracy percentage (49.26), which could cause trouble at Harbour Town. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded RBC Heritage field.

Another surprise: Tommy Fleetwood, a 24-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Fleetwood is an emerging star who divides his time between the European and PGA Tours. He has yet to win a tournament on the PGA Tour, but has five international victories under his belt and was runner-up to Brooks Koepka at last year's U.S. Open. Despite not winning on the PGA Tour, he's proven he can play with the best golfers in the world. In fact, he landed in the top five at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship last month. Both tournaments feature top-level talent.

The Englishman enters the RBC Heritage 2019 hitting almost 70 percent of greens in regulation this season. That puts him in extremely favorable situations, but with a sand-save percentage of almost 70 percent, he's also shown the ability to get out of tough spots. He can climb the 2019 RBC Heritage leaderboard in a hurry and should be squarely on your radar starting Thursday.

Also, the model says five additional golfers with 2019 RBC Heritage odds of 24-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

