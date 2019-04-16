2019 RBC Heritage odds: Surprising picks from same model that nailed four golf majors

Tiger Woods just won his fifth Masters, his first major victory in 11 years and 15th overall. Interest in the game is spiking around the world and now the attention of fans everywhere will turn to Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, site of this week's 2019 RBC Heritage. The first golfers will tee it up on Thursday morning, with action extending through the weekend. Dustin Johnson, the top-ranked player in the world, up one spot from last week, is the favorite in the current 2019 RBC Heritage odds, going off at 15-2 after he finished 16th in this tournament last year. But a loaded 2019 RBC Heritage field that includes stars like Francesco Molinari (15-1), Xander Schauffele (19-1) and Bryson DeChambeau (19-1) will all be in hot pursuit. DeChambeau finished third at the RBC Heritage last year, while Schauffele was 32nd and Molinari took 49th. With so much star power peppering this week's field, you'll want to see the PGA predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model before locking in your 2019 RBC Heritage picks.

SportsLine's prediction model, invented by DFS pro Mike McClure in 2017, has nailed four majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the 2019 RBC Heritage field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion and one of the Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Spieth is set to make his fourth start at Harbour Town this week, an event he has had success in before. The 11-time PGA Tour winner has finished 12th or better in all three of his previous starts and enters the RBC Heritage 2019 full of confidence after shooting three consecutive rounds under par at the Masters.

However, the 25-year-old has failed to win a tournament since his triumph at the 2017 Open Championship, and he's finished outside the top 30 in nine of his last 11 starts on the PGA Tour this season. His troubles can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. He enters this week's event ranked 212th in driving accuracy percentage (49.26), which could cause trouble at Harbour Town. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded RBC Heritage field.

Another surprise: Charles Howell, a 50-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Howell has multiple impressive performances this season, recording his third career PGA Tour victory at the RSM Classic and a fifth place finish at the CIMB Classic. He's been consistent as well, making the cut in 13 of his 14 official starts on the PGA Tour. He also shot two rounds in the 60s last week at Augusta National in the 2019 Masters, so he comes to Harbour Town with plenty of momentum.

Howell is hitting over 75 percent of greens in regulation, which leads to more attainable birdie opportunities. The 39-year-old's consistent play this season also has him ranked in the top 30 on the PGA Tour in scoring average (70.251) and birdie average (4.30), which should allow him to be in contention this week. Lock Howell in as one of the top 2019 RBC Heritage picks.

Also, the model says five additional golfers with 2019 RBC Heritage odds of 24-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 RBC Heritage? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the latest 2019 RBC Heritage odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full RBC Heritage projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors, and find out.

Dustin Johnson 15-2

Francesco Molinari 15-1

Bryson DeChambeau 19-1

Xander Schauffele 19-1

Jordan Spieth 24-1

Matt Kuchar 24-1

Patrick Cantlay 24-1

Tommy Fleetwood 24-1

Kevin Kisner 31-1

Webb Simpson 31-1

Jim Furyk 34-1

Si-Woo Kim 37-1

Ian Poulter 48-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 48-1

Billy Horschel 50-1

Branden Grace 50-1

Marc Leishman 50-1

Charles Howell 50-1

Cameron Smith 50-1

Jason Kokrak 50-1